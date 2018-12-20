



695: When You Deploy Software Product, Use This to Keep Hackers Out with Detectify CEO

Rickard Carlsson. He's the CEO of Detectify, a Stockholm-based security startup selected as one of Sweden's super talents, in 2015, by the Swedish business publication, Veckans Affärer. He has lived and worked in Sweden, USA and India and holds an MSc of applied physics and electrical engineering. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Home Improvement Books What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Know more about how to build a great team" Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:43 – Nathan introduces Rickard to the show 01:35 – Detectify integrates security testing into the development workflow 01:49 – Detectify makes sure that the safety testing is brought to development 02:08 – Pipedrive uses Detectify as a part of their security 02:25 – Security is important for Pipedrive so they use Detectify to automate a large part of their security detecting 02:54 – Average pay per customer is €80 03:10 – Detectify was launched in 2014 03:50 – Rickard's co-founders who worked for the biggest tech companies had the idea of Detectify 04:44 – Rickard met his co-founders at his previous job and they were Angel investors to Detectify 04:58 – Rickard was a business consultant for McKinsey 05:54 – Rickard started a startup to learn new things 06:21 – Detectify has 4 founders and the split is not the usual 25% each 06:41 – Detectify has now raised €2.5M 06:49 – The last round was a priced equity round 07:13 – Rickard does everything except coding including sales 07:42 – Detectify managed to get 1-2 important Angels on board 08:09 – Detectify is currently serving 350 customers 08:20 – Majority of the customers are the long-paying customers 08:45 – There's an increasing number of larger customers 08:55 – MRR is around $30K 09:10 – Nathan has released interview videos on Youtube 09:45 – Team size is around 25 10:09 – Salaries in Europe are much smaller than in the USA 10:18 – 2/3 of the team are full-time engineers 11:17 – Gross customer churn 11:26 – Detectify has no paid acquisition 11:30 – Detectify has 2 outbound sales people who just started 12:00 – The team is based in Sweden 12:17 – LTV 12:47 – Detectify has a few enterprise customers 13:00 – Deals are usually a year contract with an upfront payment 13:25 – Rickard won't disclose what the salespeople get for every $10K deal they close 15:36 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: An eagerness to learn new things is a great motivator to start one's own business. Security is simply a necessity. Having different brackets of customers allows for more growth.