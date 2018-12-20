Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
694: Why 1 Year Payback Period is Important From $50M Funded CEO
Don Mal. He’s the CEO and co-founder of Vena Solutions which was established in 2011 and is the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management software. Prior to Vena, he’s owned several executive tech positions along the way with companies like Clarity Systems and IBM. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Who Moved My Cheese What CEO do you follow? –  Satya Nadella Favorite online tool? — Dropbox How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I wish I knew that sales cures all”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:44 – Nathan introduces Don to the show 01:21 – Vena was the fastest company to acquire a hundred customers 01:29 – Vena is growing a 100%, year over year 02:05 – CPM or corporate performance management is budgeting, planning and forecasting financial performance 02:28 – A fastfood chain can use Vena’s service to capture the sales of their burger 02:55 – CPM is about measuring results in a couple of different dimensions 03:16 – The Top had Glen Coates of Handshake and they’re an inventory management 03:31 – Vena is more horizontal based and vertical industry based 04:20 – Vena doesn’t compete with Bill.com and Expensify.com 04:31 – Annual RPU is $50K 04:53 – Vena was launched in 2011 05:02 – Team size is almost 200 05:18 – Vena has raised capital with equity rounds 05:49 – Don was running sales for a company in the same space that Don sold 06:02 – Don has already built credibility, so he was able to convince families and friends to invest 06:21 – Don has raised over a million to launch the business 06:50 – Don’s process of closing 07:06 – Don was able to raise $3M from other sources 07:30 – If your friends and families can’t write a $25K check, a $1k check will do 07:42 – Don has now raised a total of $50M 08:35 – Having the right kind of partner is important in raising a round 09:17 – Vena is approaching 350 paying customers 09:38 – Average MRR is $1.4M 09:47 – Vena finds new customers with a combination of inbound and outbound marketing 10:04 – Vena also nurtures their prospects through drip campaigns 10:22 – Total spend on paid acquisition is a couple of hundred grand a month 10:40 – Vena has a team that does the testing for new channels 11:05 – Don wants to keep their CAC below a 12-month cost of the revenue 11:38 – Don is looking at a 12-month payback 11:55 – LTV 12:05 – A customer stays with Vena up to 10 years 12:48 – Don sees the significant expansion of their platform 12:55 – Client starts with 2 user cases and can end up having more than 20 13:28 – Gross churn 13:39 – Vena has hit their net negative revenue churn 14:05 – Vena’s dollar will turn into $1.20 with their current system 15:15 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Before a big round of fundraising, master your pitch and start with your friends and families. Make your product stick to your customers and you’ll experience amazing growth. Have experts in your sales and marketing team; trust and release them to do their job.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
