692: With Microsoft Deal and $225k MRR, Will He Win CRM Space?

Jon Ferrara. He’s been recognized for pioneering innovation in the customer service management category for many years. Prior to founding Nimble, he was the creator and co-founder of the award-winning customer management product GoldMine. In 1999, Goldmine got acquired by FrontRange and he left to pursue other interests. During those years, he continued to watch the CRM market grow. He saw that most CRMs in the industry that were serving small businesses moved up market and became way more expensive and more complex—leaving the small business market totally underserved. It was at that point that Jon decided to create the next generation CRM product for small businesses called Nimble. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? – Marc Benioff Favorite online tool? — Buffer App How many hours of sleep do you get?— Around 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Start a business earlier” Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:44 – Nathan introduces Jon to the show 01:42 – Jon was on Episode 643 of The Top 01:55 – Nimble has around 10K paying customers with a monthly RPU of $20 02:08 – 3% monthly churn 02:14 – CAC is around $5 02:24 – Team size is 25 02:43 – Nimble has recently closed a $9M round 03:07 – Acquiring SMBs is the exact same way they’ve scaled Goldmine 03:20 – The problem with most CRMs today is that only sales and marketing people use these systems when in fact, everyone in the company should use it 03:56 – Jon cold called every Novel reseller in the country when Goldmine was just starting 04:00 – “People sell what they know and know what they use” 04:15 – When Jon started Nimble, no one knew that social media would be the way to grow a business 04:30 – Jon looked around for influencers for Nimble’s launch 04:48 – Nimble is the early pioneer of influencer marketing 05:08 – Nimble was getting 100K website views with 0 marketing spend 05:25 – As a company scales up, it should also touch the customers in different ways 05:43 – Nimble doesn’t pay influencers 05:45 – To find influencers, you have to know the core influencers around your product 06:00 – You find ways on how to build a relationship with influencers 06:32 – Nimble will now try to get around with ad spend 06:41 – Jon always believed that there was another way to get access to customers 06:44 – Jon is going to replicate the strategy they used with Goldmine by partnering with people similar to Microsoft and Google and get their VARs to use Nimble and start recommending it 07:01 – Nimble just signed a deal with Microsoft where they can be a reseller of Nimble 07:12 – Microsoft can now give their VARs Nimble so their VARs can be better, smarter and faster in sales and marketing 07:33 – Nimble will work on top of Office 365 as the operating system of a business 07:57 – Microsoft is currently passing their revenue to the VARs 08:11 – The VARs are the one making the MRR which is 20% 08:30 – Nimble’s average RPU is now around $30 08:41 – If you can help a business person with their sales and marketing needs, you’re now opening yourself up to other functionalities for that customer 08:53 – Every business struggles with sales, marketing and relationship management 09:20 – Nimble just rolled out new pricing and marked on automation add-on 10:13 – March MRR is around $225K 10:25 – Nimble now has around 10.5K customers 11:31 – Without relying on the VARs, it’s going to be a long term strategy for Nimble 11:48 – Microsoft has bundled Nimble inside of Outlook mobile, Office 365 and Outlook desktop 12:07 – It is like a free acquisition 12:32 – Jon won the deal with Microsoft because of their relationship 12:42 – In every business relationship, you want to know how the other person answers and what success looks like for that person 13:21 – Nimble is now a free plug-in with Office 365 13:37 – Users can use Nimble for free without paying $30 a month 13:42 – Nimble is like Rapportive on steroids 13:48 – Nimble has a limited feature for free users 14:14 – Business people are the ones who usually convert to paid users 14:33 – The market of Nimble is a very fragmented market 14:37 – Nathan mentions the people in the same market that were on The Top: 14:39 – Hatchbuck 14:55 – Pipedrive 15:02 – Close.io 15:08 – Contactually 15:29 – In a fragmented market, you need to be top of the line with your customers, influencers and with business products that people use 15:52 – Nimble continues to be rated as No. 1 17:00 – The way Nimble wins is how it executes the distribution channels 17:13 – Team size is currently 32 and based in Santa Monica and Ukraine 17:44 – You don’t go to raise with a particular value in mind 17:53 – Let the market determine the value 18:06 – The last round raised was a series A 18:22 – Nimble has talked to a number of VCs and with this deal, they’re bringing in a seasoned CEO 19:18 – What people are vetting for Nimble is the future 19:41 – “We’re definitely going for a large exit with Nimble” 20:14 – Office 365 is now dominating the email cloud productivity space and they’re just starting 20:48 – “And Nimble, I believe, is positioned today to dominate in this space” 22:05 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: In a fragmented market, you need to be TOP of line—a product that people will always recommend. 