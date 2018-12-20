



The Top

691: King of Amazon Pricing Raises $33M, Helping 500 Sellers Make More Money

Victor Rosenman. He’s the CEO and founder of Feedvisor. Before founding Feedvisor, he was the founder of an innovative marketing startup and a senior R&D manager at Sun Microsystems. Victor holds a BSc in computer science and an executive MBA from Kellogg Northwestern. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Black Swan What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Whatsapp How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Whenever you make a decision, you need to think a little bit longer” Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:47 – Nathan introduces Victor to the show 01:24 – Feedvisor is a decision support system for large ecommerce vendors that sell through marketplaces 02:57 – Most of the e-commerce that joins Feedvisor has significant business on Amazon 03:06 – Before joining Feedvisor, they will be doing marketplace management through Amazon 03:32 – Feedvisor makes the numbers on the marketplace right 03:50 – Feedvisor looks into a load of various numbers so they can tell which price is right 04:05 – Stock is almost similar to Amazon where there’s competition in prices 04:20 – To look into the numbers and make decisions is tough 04:42 – Feedvisor decides more on pricing, replenishment and assortment 05:02 – Feedvisor charges a monthly subscription 05:15 – Average customer pay is $2-3K a month 06:06 – Undercuts is getting information and automated price adjustments 06:20 – For every revenue Undercuts gets through the system, they pay a rev share 06:40 – Not going through Feedvisor’s system will not make sense for the clients 06:49 – “There’s no way you’ll be fast by doing things manually” 06:55 – The rev share is a portion of the entire fee 07:20 – Average rev share percentage 07:38 – Majority of Feedvisor’s revenue is coming from their fixed revenue stream 07:45 – Feedvisor was founded in 2011 07:55 – Feedvisor was initially bootstrapped for a year 08:00 – Feedvisor got an initial seat funding in 2012 08:03 – It was for $500K 08:11 – It was all equity 08:15 – To date, Feedvisor has raised $33M 08:34 – Feedvisor’s funding experience wasn’t easy but it was fair 08:46 – Feedvisor was initially from Israel 09:12 – Israel has a powerful VC ecosystem 09:18 – It’s not different than Silicon Valley 09:48 – Feedvisor’s revenue just before raising a round 10:00 – When Feedvisor raised a seed round, Victor didn’t know about the e-commerce business 10:16 – Feedvisor was primarily rev share when they started 10:47 – Feedvisor raised funding in Q4 11:45 – Victor pitched to the investors slowly 12:00 – In the end, Angel investor is much more of a personal business 12:55 – The series B was done with a common valuation 13:09 – The common valuation for series B is 60%-150% 13:30 – Team size 13:40 – Feedvisor has around 500-600 customers 14:12 – Average MRR 14:57 – Churn is quite low 15:50 – Feedvisor is close to net negative revenue churn 16:10 – Feedvisor focuses on value 16:57 – By optimizing Feedvisor, they create an ROI 17:58 – Feedvisor is charging a fair amount and they understand their customers 18:55 – Feedvisor finds customers through brand building initiatives and content marketing 19:02 – Feedvisor invests a lot on brand building 19:10 – “When you think Feedvisor, you think it’s a reliable solution” 19:34 – Feedvisor does their own conferences 19:47 – Feedvisor creates an environment where people can learn 20:21 – Feedvisor has paid $3-4K for content marketing 20:57 – It is about investing into everything that can help you position yourself, not just content marketing 21:44 – LTV 22:23 – CAC 23:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: People want their businesses not to just be automated, but also precise at the same time. Building your brand creates a great reputation and image for your business. Making big decisions requires careful consideration and time. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives