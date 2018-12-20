



690: MarTech Chart Gets 1m+ Uniques, Future of CRM, Passive Monetization with CEO Scott Brinker

Scott Brinker. He publishes the chief marketing technologist blog known as ChiefMartec.com and is the program chair for Martech Conference Series. He's the author of the book Hacking Marketing published by Wiley. He's also the co-founder of Ion Interactive, a provider of interactive content marketing software to many of the world's leading brands. He has a degree in computer science from Columbia University and Harvard University and an MBA from MIT. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Innovator's Dilemma What CEO do you follow? – Brian Halligan Favorite online tool? — Trello How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That software can rewrite the rules of the world" Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:44 – Nathan introduces Scott to the show 01:36 – There are over 3600-3800 B2B SaaS companies that Scott has worked with 01:57 – Scott was researching the companies all by himself 02:22 – Scott is a co-founder/CTO of B2B SaaS company, Ion Interactive 02:32 – There's also the ChiefMartec blog that Scott started 8 years ago 03:00 – Scott is into how technology changes the way one manages one's marketing 03:14 – Scott is also looking at the toolsets that enable the technology in marketing 03:35 – Ion Interactive is a SaaS company 04:44 – Chief Martec got millions of impressions in 2016 05:30 – Chief Martec's Alexa ranking 06:03 – If you can create something of value, you can succeed 06:53 – Scott gets paid for most of his speaking gigs 07:28 – It's not an easy path when you're just starting to pitch to conferences 08:08 – Scott started his chart because of a speaking engagement at a conference 08:40 – The first significant paying gig that Scott remembered was when a SAS hired him for a Southeast Asian tour to present the hybrid art and science of marketing 09:23 – It was for 2 weeks 09:35 – Martech Conference was launched in 2014 in partnership with Third Door Media 09:51 – It was actually Third Door Media's event and they just contacted Scott for content 10:08 – Scott took care of the speaker side and everything that involved content 11:00 – All the sectors in the space excite Scott 12:27 – Scott doesn't agree that the CRM space is going to zero 13:15 – There's so much innovation and value 13:30 – The CRM companies who have been in The Top 14:00 – The CRM space is still a hot space 14:52 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The marketing space has never been better because of the limitless potential of technology. If you can create something of value, you CAN succeed. Software can rewrite the rules of the world.