688: W/ 4 Kids, He Quit Job to Launch Leather Briefcase Company Breton with CEO Joseph May
Joseph May. He’s the founder of the Breton Company. He launched his company in 2016 by running a Kickstarter campaign for a modern day briefcase. Prior to Breton, he worked as an attorney at a couple of different law firms and was director of operations and in-house counsel at a company called Freshly Picked. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Shoe Dog What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Grum How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5-6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Keep going”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan introduces to the show 01:19 – Joseph left the legal company because there was no fun 01:23 – When Joseph was at Freshly Picked, he found out that he really liked to create products and be part of the design process 01:33 – Joseph had the idea of Breton when he was in Italy 01:59 – Joseph was 33 when he left Freshly Picked where he was getting $70-80K 02:28 – Joseph had kids when he started Breton 03:28 – Joseph is showing Nathan an example of the briefcase 03:45 – On Kickstarter, Joseph did $240K and $280K for Indiegogo 03:54 – Kickstarter is the biggest website to start and Indiegogo has Indiegogo on demand 04:29 – The total for both campaigns was 1200 units 05:00 – At Freshly Picked, Joseph learned a lot about Instagram marketing 05:38 – Zach from Episode 178 had his hand on the Kickstarter campaign and has a network which has done over $60M in funding campaigns 06:00 – Zach worked with Joseph 06:38 – Joseph had a lot of manufacturing contacts from Freshly Picked 06:44 – Joseph got a quote from overseas and moved their manufacturing to Asia, switched up their whole campaign and changed the price point 07:14 – Breton is totally bootstrapped 07:47 – Total sales as of today is $400K in revenue and 1900 units 08:06 – Goal for 2017 is to launch more Kickstarter campaigns 08:37 – The bestseller is the modern day briefcase which is $199 08:54 – It takes around $65 to produce a bag 09:04 – The leather is from Italy 09:16 – Jeremy really wants to have a high-quality bag 09:26 – $20-30 dollars is spent on marketing per bag 09:58 – Average profit per bag 10:28 – Jeremy had dark traffic on ly 10:42 – There’s no exact influencer who has driven the most sales to Instagram 10:51 – Mollyblogger has sold 17 units within an hour 11:07 – Mollyblogger is Joseph’s friend 11:25 – For every $500 per post, Jeremy expects to get 5 sales 11:33 – Breton now has 40K followers 11:50 – It’s difficult to calculate the return because it takes time before a customer purchases 12:21 – Joseph had a campaign in Fall where he had help, but now he’s doing it on his own 12:40 – One of Joseph’s growth strategy is to get people on their email list 12:44 – The main focus now is to make people aware of Breton and aggregate the information 13:40 – The bags are made with wax cotton which is water-resistant 14:03 – Customers often look for the look 14:30 – The bags are made to last 14:38 – Team size is 2.5 14:51 – Joseph won’t give up a part of the company 15:49 – “I don’t know exactly what we’re doing” 16:48 – Chubbies Shorts is effectively using Instagram 16:55 – Breton’s Instagram 17:24 – There’s a big percentage of women buying the Breton bags, too 18:58 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Choose a job where you can earn and have fun at the same time. Nurture your connections and network. Don’t give up a part of your company if you’re not confident doing so.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
