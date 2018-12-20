



688: W/ 4 Kids, He Quit Job to Launch Leather Briefcase Company Breton with CEO Joseph May

Joseph May. He's the founder of the Breton Company. He launched his company in 2016 by running a Kickstarter campaign for a modern day briefcase. Prior to Breton, he worked as an attorney at a couple of different law firms and was director of operations and in-house counsel at a company called Freshly Picked. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Shoe Dog What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Grum How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5-6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Keep going" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan introduces to the show 01:19 – Joseph left the legal company because there was no fun 01:23 – When Joseph was at Freshly Picked, he found out that he really liked to create products and be part of the design process 01:33 – Joseph had the idea of Breton when he was in Italy 01:59 – Joseph was 33 when he left Freshly Picked where he was getting $70-80K 02:28 – Joseph had kids when he started Breton 03:28 – Joseph is showing Nathan an example of the briefcase 03:45 – On Kickstarter, Joseph did $240K and $280K for Indiegogo 03:54 – Kickstarter is the biggest website to start and Indiegogo has Indiegogo on demand 04:29 – The total for both campaigns was 1200 units 05:00 – At Freshly Picked, Joseph learned a lot about Instagram marketing 05:38 – Zach from Episode 178 had his hand on the Kickstarter campaign and has a network which has done over $60M in funding campaigns 06:00 – Zach worked with Joseph 06:38 – Joseph had a lot of manufacturing contacts from Freshly Picked 06:44 – Joseph got a quote from overseas and moved their manufacturing to Asia, switched up their whole campaign and changed the price point 07:14 – Breton is totally bootstrapped 07:47 – Total sales as of today is $400K in revenue and 1900 units 08:06 – Goal for 2017 is to launch more Kickstarter campaigns 08:37 – The bestseller is the modern day briefcase which is $199 08:54 – It takes around $65 to produce a bag 09:04 – The leather is from Italy 09:16 – Jeremy really wants to have a high-quality bag 09:26 – $20-30 dollars is spent on marketing per bag 09:58 – Average profit per bag 10:28 – Jeremy had dark traffic on ly 10:42 – There's no exact influencer who has driven the most sales to Instagram 10:51 – Mollyblogger has sold 17 units within an hour 11:07 – Mollyblogger is Joseph's friend 11:25 – For every $500 per post, Jeremy expects to get 5 sales 11:33 – Breton now has 40K followers 11:50 – It's difficult to calculate the return because it takes time before a customer purchases 12:21 – Joseph had a campaign in Fall where he had help, but now he's doing it on his own 12:40 – One of Joseph's growth strategy is to get people on their email list 12:44 – The main focus now is to make people aware of Breton and aggregate the information 13:40 – The bags are made with wax cotton which is water-resistant 14:03 – Customers often look for the look 14:30 – The bags are made to last 14:38 – Team size is 2.5 14:51 – Joseph won't give up a part of the company 15:49 – "I don't know exactly what we're doing" 16:48 – Chubbies Shorts is effectively using Instagram 16:55 – Breton's Instagram 17:24 – There's a big percentage of women buying the Breton bags, too 18:58 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Choose a job where you can earn and have fun at the same time. Nurture your connections and network. Don't give up a part of your company if you're not confident doing so.