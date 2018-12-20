



687: Monaco Bored Him, Now Places Ads on DIgital Billboards with VistarMedia CEO Jeremy Ozen

Jeremy Ozen. He's the president and co-founder of Vistar Media. He was previously a Goldman Sachs European Special Situations in London monitoring a portfolio of venture investments. He also has a BS in Material Science Engineering and a BSc in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Sam Walton's Biography What CEO do you follow? – 3G Capital Founders Favorite online tool? — Gmail Calendar How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Jeremy wished he had not taken life so seriously and not every day is the end of the world Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:43 – Nathan introduces Jeremy to the show 01:15 – Vistar Media connects a technology to a software that runs digital billboard 01:35 – Vistar Media makes money by selling the technology or ads to the advertisers or agencies 01:52 – Vistar Media pays the media to access the platform then charges advertising agencies to use their technology 02:18 – VistarMedia doesn't have a financial risk because the system is a real-time system 02:28 – There is a real-time buying of ad inventory 02:53 – VistarMedia's technology can adjust to digital ones 03:06 – VistarMedia uses data for telecoms especially the location data of consumers to analyze where the consumers are within a day 04:20 – Jeremy started with Goldman Sachs in London 04:45 – Goldman had 2 groups, one is in stocks and the other is the special situations 05:20 – Jeremy stayed with Goldman for 2 years 05:22 – Jeremy then went to a hedge fund based in Monaco 06:12 – Jeremy became friends with people in Monaco 06:30 – There was a guy who has a very successful business in Poland 07:31 – Jeremy accepted and liked the concept of knowing something that is already working 08:10 – Jeremy has a friend who was working for a company that was founded by Google in 2010 08:23 – They're one of the first to do programmatic advertising 08:59 – Jeremy then realized that what this company was doing for online advertising would eventually be the way for every type of advertising 10:54 – When Jeremy started, they knew the out-of-home advertising space was growing in terms of how much is digital 11:19 – Vistar Media needed to work with different media outlets explaining to them how to integrate into their system 11:28 – The idea of programmatic advertising was totally foreign to them 11:39 – Vistar Media was launched in 2012 12:48 – Team size is 55 12:52 – Vistar Media raised in 2013 a convertible round 13:15 – Vistar Media hasn't raised a series A and will not raise one 14:01 – The biggest expenses of Vistar Media is the cost of media 15:20 – Jeremy has thought of buying Upfront 16:01 – Vistar Media has a difference in capital with the billboard guys 16:43 – Jeremy would describe themselves as the biggest billboard company in the USA 16:46 – They have all these big partners that work with them 17:29 – Vistar Media is bringing the billboard companies new money 18:02 – Vistar Media is the only player of programmatic advertising out-of-home 18:15 – $7B has been spent on billboards annually 18:27 – Jeremy is now 31 18:51 – Personally, when Jeremy started Vistar Media, they thought they were building a VC tech like business 19:12 – Jeremy built a business to have an exit at some point 19:48 – The best way to grow your value is by growing your business 20:05 – Jeremy is paying himself $50K a year 20:35 – Goal for 2017 21:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Going from one field to another is not that difficult if you really want and need a change. You grow your value by growing your business. There's a time to work hard and a time to play hard.