686: $225M Raised by Data Focused Ex-Isralei Fighter Pilot, is Kaminario Next IPO? With CEO Dani Golan
Dani Golan who oversees strategy, a go-to market, and overall company operations at Kaminario. Previously, Dani served as president and general manager of Performix technology which was acquired by Nice Systems in 2006. Prior to Performix, he served as an executive responsible for leading new ventures at EMC. He holds a BSc of electrical engineering, summa cum laude at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Prior to his professional career, Dani served as a fighter pilot and officer in the Israeli Air Force. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Goal What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Skype How many hours of sleep do you get?— Quite inconsistent If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Dani would tell himself to focus on what’s important   Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:44 – Nathan introduces Dani to the show 01:33 – Being a fighter pilot and an entrepreneur are similar things for Dani 01:57 – Kaminario is an infrastructure for the cloud 02:47 – Kaminario brings efficiency to data sets, data centers and data bases 02:50 – Kaminario is the development of net generation data storage infrastructure 03:02 – Most of Kaminario’s customers are net generation business models 03:13 – They needed a completely different data infrastructure that can grow with them 03:37 – Legacy enterprises generates more data 03:51 – Kaminario has raised a total of $280M including their latest round of $75M 04:30 – Kaminario is dealing with 2 of hottest markets in IT: flash and cloud 04:42 – Flash created the opportunity for Kaminario to be in the greatest revolution for IT 05:40 – If you’re pushing your valuation to perfection, there is no perfection in IT 06:05 – Make sure you have a fair valuation for your company 06:24 – The sentiment of investors is that they appreciate the growth in the past but now they’re asking for real businesses, especially when it comes to IT 06:49 – Investors want to see pass the profitability 07:09 – Kaminario is closed to profitability 07:30 – Kaminario’s past investors have also participated and shared significantly 09:00 – Businesses should protect their employees 09:44 – When you are getting money for the company, 3 means you have to get $3M to the investors 10:40 – “Valuation is bullsh*t if you have crazy terms” 10:50 – Employees are far more important than actual valuation 11:05 – Kaminario was launched in 2008 on April fools’ day which is the same as Apple 11:57 – Kaminario now has thousands of customers 12:21 – How fast a specific customer is going to buy more is one of the metrics that Kaminario measures 12:51 – Kaminario is doing serve and apply which is software, hardware and service 13:30 – Kaminario sells to cloud providers or to the SaaS companies 13:44 – The SaaS is the larger revenue source 13:57 – By 2019, the total cloud market will be 175B 14:03 – Around 120B are SaaS companies 15:32 – SaaS companies charge their customers monthly 15:37 – SaaS companies pay Kaminario a one-time fee for infrastructure 15:46 – There is an on-going payment for maintenance 16:20 – The expansion revenue 16:28 – If a SaaS company started with $300K, they will go over $1M by the end of 12 months 17:45 – Team size is 250 but the inside sales team isn’t that big 18:17 – Kaminario has a presence in the market 18:57 – Data grows exponentially every year 19:23 – Normally, customers would start cautiously and would just eventually gain trust in Kaminario 19:55 – First metric to measure the 3x growth is by capacity 20:45 – Kaminario is the most scalable product in the market 20:50 – Kaminario can fit roughly 12 terabytes of 400K iPhones 21:48 – Kaminario has never lost a customer 22:00 – Kaminario is a big funnel 22:12 – Kaminario’s revenue stream is 50% from new sign-ups and 50% from existing 24:04 – Kaminario’s last round was closed in Q4 of 2016 24:41 – When you are in Kaminario’s business, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon 25:00 – Kaminario’s number one competitor is EMC 26:06 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Valuation is useless if you’re aiming for perfection, there will always be flaws. Focus on keeping your employees and customers happy. A customer won’t easily trust a product at first so you have to earn that trust, ensuring they stay longer.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
