683: These 4 pHD's Choose Entrepreneurship, Raise $75M for Data Indexing Tool Collibra with CEO Felix Van De Maele

Felix Van de Maele. He’s the CEO and one of the co-founders of Collibra which he took the idea of funding to more than years of record growth and industry leadership. He’s responsible for the company’s global business strategy. Prior to Collibra, Felix served as a researcher at the Semantics of Technology and Applications Research Laboratory at a university in Brussels where he focused on the technology crawlers on the semantic web and semantic data integration. He holds a masters in computer science and software engineering from that university and masters of general management from Vlerick Business School. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Crossing the Chasm What CEO do you follow? – n/a Favorite online tool? — Evernote How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I won’t change much” Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:39 – Nathan introduces Felix to the show 01:33 – Collibra is a SaaS company helping larger organizations to better find, understand and control their data 01:47 – Collibra started in financial services 01:53 – Every bank needs data governance, which is what Collibra does 01:58 – Data governance is needed for regulatory compliance 02:16 – Collibra now covers different industries 02:25 – Collibra was launched in 2008 02:31 – Collibra raised capital 02:40 – Collibra raised a seed round of €800K as Felix’s first company 02:48 – They bootstrapped after their profitability tripled every year 00:57 – They’ve raised their first bigger round which is a series B of $20M in 2014 03:14 – In December 2016, they did a $50M series C round 03:27 – Felix is now 32 and has been focusing on Collibra for almost a decade now 04:00 – Felix uses the analogy of the library and the index card that is used in a library to elaborate data governance 04:09 – A library card with all its information is similar to an organization with all its data 04:27 – Collibra wants to get to the Amazon of the notifications of data 04:46 – Collibra is similar to a search engine for data sets 04:59 – Now everybody does data and it’s chaos 05:14 – Collibra has close to 200 customers 05:25 – RPU is $200-250K annually 05:41 – Average customer pay per month is 20K 05:46 – Collibra has annual plans with cash upfront 06:13 – Collibra started with a perpetual model which is a licensing fee upfront, then they have the software 06:29 – There’s an annual maintenance fee which is 20% of the initial fee 06:46 – ARR is $10-30M 07:00 – The idea of Collibra 07:13 – Felix had 4 options after graduation 07:23 – Felix was inspired by a book he read and thought that he could start his own business 07:57 – Collibra has 4 founders 08:25 – The equity is just 25% 08:55 – The founders split the shareholders from their management 09:06 – “We try to separate the 2 as much as possible” 09:40 – The investors own a different range in Collibra 09:55 – The percentage of the company that they give away during the series C depends on the trajectory and how much money is raised 10:12 – The biggest round for Collibra is the series B 10:39 – Collibra’s trajectory is to have $100M ARR as quickly as possible 10:59 – The picking of investors is mostly because of the valuation, but there are other factors involved 11:27 – Collibra picked Matthew of Iconic because he clicked well 12:00 – Customer churn is 3-4% 12:30 – Net revenue expansion 12:52 – CAC 13:30 – Some of Collibra’s customers have been with them for several years 14:08 – Collibra looks at their sales efficiency and their marketing efficiency 04:13 – The marketing dominance they’re spending to generate $1 of ARR is around 0.8-0.9 14:30 – It costs $1 in sales and marketing to generate $1 in ARR 14:42 – Payback time is around 12 months 14:54 – Team size is 210 15:00 – Biggest team is in New York, engineering team is in Brussels and sales and marketing in London 15:30 – The HQ transferred to New York because most of the customers are in USA 16:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There are so many data sources available and it’s difficult to know which one has the most accurate data. You need to find a way to govern the data that you have—this helps in regulatory compliance. Sometimes, ignorance IS bliss—it can cause you to take more risks. 