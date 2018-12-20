



681: Tai Lopez, Gary V Paid Him To Grow Instagram with Classy Savant CEO Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzales. Two years ago, he started working on Instagram as a broke college student with a vision to become one of the largest influencers with literally zero dollars in investment. He learned the game and began growth hacking on different Instagram pages. Today, he stands with over 5M followers combined across multiple different niches on Instagram. Eduardo helped Tai Lopez with social media marketing 02:50 – Eduardo was one of the first people to help Movement Watches 03:00 – Movement Watches approached Eduardo when he was still on Tumblr 03:04 – Eduardo started growing on Tumblr as a luxury blogger and was able to grow a couple hundred thousand followers there 03:13 – Movement Watches was a small startup; Eduardo stayed with them and now they're at Nordstrom 03:40 – Eduardo was getting 15% for every affiliate 03:50 – When Movement Watches moved to Instagram, they paid Eduardo per post 03:59 – Eduardo charges per post depending on the page, the content of the post, and the type of following they want to engage 04:20 – For 380K followers in a luxury niche, it will $125-150 per post that will last a day 04:38 – The page's visual team will create content and then Eduardo will pick the one that matches his page 05:03 – One of Tai Lopez's marketers is Eduardo's friend and they approached Eduardo 05:26 – Tai Lopez did a lot of giveaways and online marketing courses 05:37 – He wanted to add value to people 05:57 – During giveaways, Tai had a large list of influencers that he reached out to 06:15 – The marketing team would ask Eduardo for a consultation regarding the strategy 06:32 – Eduardo also has a team who make content so they can make the content and reach out to Eduardo's influencers 06:55 – Tai Lopez does social media growth and he likes to grow his followers 07:00 – Tai targeted to have 10K followers when he came to Eduardo 07:10 – Tai now has around 500K followers 07:31 – Eduardo created the visual content for Tai 07:36 – Eduardo figured out the best schedule to post Tai's content 07:42 – Eduardo was able to track all the analytics 07:46 – As the following grew, Tai was able to know the best time to post, where the followers were coming from and where the most engaging followers come from 07:54 – They weeded out non-performing pages and created a list of pages that performed well until they reached 10K 08:07 – It took Eduardo a week and a half to reach 10K followers 08:10 – Tai paid Eduardo $5K 08:24 – The one page Tai is getting more followers is Big Toys 08:39 – The age groups on the page are 18-24 and 25-34 and mostly are in USA 08:54 – Because of the large age group, a lot of them are interested in the online courses that Tai offers 09:04 – Sometimes people would actually come to Eduardo and ask him if they should buy a page 09:12 – People do buy pages, but when you rebrand a page, you lose some of the following and it isn't as organic 09:24 – You can buy a page that is as close or as similar to the message that you want to convey 09:45 – Eduardo has worked with Gary V on his social media growth 09:58 – The work was almost similar with what Eduardo did for Tai 10:20 – Eduardo has worked with Secret Entourage 10:28 – They wanted to promote their online marketing sources 10:46 – Eduardo is also in the process of working with Rolls-Royce 11:17 – Eduardo has a lot people who have a large number of followers 11:26 – Eduardo has 5M and with co-founder, Goodlife, they'll have 10-11M followers combined 11:42 – Dan Fleyshman and Branden Hampton are some of the people they've worked for 12:13 – Dan and Brendan grew their own networks and pages and they acquired some 12:31 – Eduardo started working with small campaigns 13:15 – Eduardo launched his consulting company, Classy Savant, in 2016 13:25 – 2016 revenue was around $40K 13:30 – 2017 goal is at least $100K 14:00 – Eduardo collaborated with Mr. Goodlife and he has another partner 14:12 – Eduardo also has a few interns and photographers 14:37 – One of the most well-known tools that Eduardo uses is com 14:48 – You can check a public account's statistics and what they use for their posting 15:02 – com is where you can pull all sorts of information 15:24 – You can know who your top followers are, your most recent, and your first followers 15:55 – It works well too when you switch your Instagram from public to business account 16:27 – You can always Google the top hashtags 16:46 – You have to keep your hashtags from 5 to 15 It is now easier for brands to reach out to their target consumers because of social media. Gaining followers in Instagram isn’t that simple—you have to have a goal and a planned strategy to reach that goal. 