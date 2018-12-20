Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
680: How to Start SaaS Company with Very little Savings, with Reply.io CEO Oleg Campbell
Oleg Campbell. He was born in Ukraine and starting working as a programmer at the age of 19. He moved to Canada when he was 22 and founded his first startup at 24 successfully. Then at 27, he founded Reply.io and he’s currently living between Ukraine and San Francisco building this company. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Losing My Virginity What CEO do you follow? – Jason Lemkin Favorite online tool? — Chart Model How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Be more fearless”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:45 – Nathan introduces Oleg to the show 01:28 – Oleg is a programmer and read Kawasaki’s, Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Tim Ferriss’, 4-Hour Work Week, which influenced him to build a software for himself 01:58 – Oleg found out that his first business was a lifestyle business when they failed to grow it 02:02 – The technology was built on top of QR code 02:22 – The highest revenue the company reached was $150K annually 02:32 – Oleg put the business in autopilot, took the money and invested in a new venture 02:28 – Oleg has never saved any money, but just invested it into businesses 03:21 – Oleg founded his first startup while he was working full-time 03:37 – With Reply, Oleg invested what he took from his salary from his previous startup 03:45 – Initial investment was around $30K 03:55 – Oleg hired 2 developers to build the product and Oleg started working on marketing and sales 04:08 – The developers are in Ukraine and it cost Oleg only $2000 per month 04:46 – Oleg found the developers through online job postings 04:58 – There are websites in Ukraine where developers hang out 05:18 – Reply focuses on replacing routine sales tasks with AI and automation 05:25 – Reply now automates sending emails, follow-ups and initiating phone calls 05:44 – The development team is building more features to automate more sales tasks 05:53 – Reply is a SaaS business 05:57 – Plans start from $25 to $120 per user 06:03 – Average pay per user is $90 per month   06:14 – Reply was launched in 2015 06:18 – Current team size is 34 06:28 – There’s a sales team in Canada and the development and marketing teams are in Ukraine 06:50 – There are 15 developers 07:20 – Reply spends an average of $4K for developers 08:04 – Reply has 1000 customers right now 08:15 – Average MRR 08:21 – Reply just hit $100K in monthly revenue 08:42 – Reply raised capital a year ago with a small $400K seed round 08:54 – One of the investors reached out to Reply and to raise a round 09:13 – It was on a convertible note 09:17 – It was in March 2016 09:24 – Reply is now close to closing a big round of funding 09:34 – Oleg decided to find out when it would be a good time to raise money 09:42 – Oleg reached out to some investors and used his software called Outreach 10:03 – In 3 weeks, Oleg met 15 investors 10:11 – Oleg then found out that they were still early for a round A 10:32 – The sample email Oleg sent to the investors 11:26 – Reply has been profitable for the last 4 months 11:38 – Oleg has been operating at right around zero 12:08 – Most of Reply’s money is spent on headcount and they’re just starting with advertising 12:18 – They are now spending on AdWords 12:43 – Churn is, in terms of numbers, would be close to 5% and in terms of revenue sharing, it would be closer to 3% 13:12 – Reply’s customers are adding more seats 13:39 – CAC would be around $200 but will still varies and organic is definitely lower 14:03 – LTV is if you just take all our customers, it would be close to $100 14:19 – But in terms of bigger accounts, it will be much lower to a few grand at least 14:36 – Reply launched in Product Hunt some of their free products as lead generation tools 14:59 – They have a great number of fans in Product Hunt 15:09 – Reply also creates content and promotes it 15:16 – Reply recently interviewed a lot of sales experts and they created articles 15:43 – After the launch in Product Hunt, Reply had 10K visitors and 600 signups 16:02 – In terms of LTV, it will be close to 60K which is added from the Product Hunt launch 16:25 – Oleg won’t sell the company for a million 16:32 – Oleg’s valuation is around $20-30M 16:47 – Oleg has a co-founder and the split is around 60/40 17:27 – Reply provides equity to employees who have been with them for a year 19:12 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you want to put your money to use, you can continue to invest in different businesses. Outsourcing developers from other countries is more cost-efficient. Be more realistic and be fearless.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Hotjar – Gives Nathan a recording of what is happening on a website or where are people clicking and scrolling on the website Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.