679: Mobile Majority $25M raised, Acquires Qualcomm's Gimbal To Lead Mobile Ad Attribution Using Beacons w/ CEO Rob Emrich

Rob Emrich. He's a serial entrepreneur, currently involved in his latest venture as the founder and CEO of The Mobile Majority. He's founded and served as chief executive at 6 startups in social ventures including Road of Life, which distributed as $70M dollar curriculum; BULX, which was acquired by Dealyard in 2011; and Boundaryless Brands, which was acquired in 2011 along with SpeakerSite. Know more about Rob at his website. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Goal What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Spark Email Client How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Have fun" Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:40 – Nathan introduces Rob to the show 01:26 – Rob just bought Gimbal and will use that name 01:55 – They're taking the name most especially because of the .com in Gimbal's website 02:15 – Rob believes that what drives success in online marketing is data 02:58 – Most of Rob's previous companies were in the ecommerce space 03:22 – Mobile phone ends up being the bridge between the online world and the offline world 03:31 – Rob was missing data regarding targeting and attribution 03:46 – There's no way to know if an offline campaign is effective 04:36 – The technology Rob bought that has the data can now run campaigns and know that you were on that campaign 05:05 – Offline behavior ends up becoming an incredibly strong signal of intent and is an accurate way to measure attribution 05:21 – Gimbal uses Beacon 05:37 – Beacons are usually a 2-flow energy and Qualcomm invested around over a hundred million dollars for the technology 06:01 – Beacons are precise when working with GPS 06:53 – Qualcomm spun out beacons in 4 other companies to develop the culture of innovation 07:28 – When they spun out in 2014, it became a challenge for big companies to innovate 08:20 – The valuation 08:44 – The deal structure that Rob had with Qualcomm was a mix of different things: cash, debt and equity 08:57 – Total funding from Mobile Majority was around $25M 09:03 – Mobile Majority was launched in 2012 09:38 – Rob has gone through things after his first exit 10:05 – "I'm going big at this point" 10:16 – Rob is currently 37 and has no kids 10:33 – Team size is around 100 11:20 – Primary line of business is essentially acting as a media and advertising operating system for large media companies 11:41 – They target individual people 11:44 – "We understand identity very, very well" 13:09 – They were getting revenue share 13:42 – When CBS creates content, that content generates users and Mobile Majority exposes them to more user data and will sell their operated properties 14:30 – Mobile Majority is different from Outbrain because Mobile Majority's ads are more targeted 15:10 – Mobile Majority now has 10K end customers 16:00 – Total advertising purchase range is between $10M-100M 16:15 – Average percentage taken by Mobile Majority varies 17:08 – Instead of charging towards content, Mobile Majority will only hit specific people who are on the list 18:46 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There's a lot of missed data in the offline world that is still not easy to track. Knowing and understanding your target audience is more effective and cost-efficient for you. Just go on with your life and have fun, create businesses while you still can.