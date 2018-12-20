



676: $30M raised, will DroneDeploy create first Trillionaires w/ Drones + AI and Machine Learning? w/ CEO Mike Winn

Mike Winn. He's the CEO and founder of the company called DroneDeploy, the leading cloud-software platform for commercial drones and he's on the mission to make the sky successful and productive for everybody. The company focuses on the agricultural and construction industries, but its large customers are from almost every industry across 130 countries. He has collected more than 8M acres of aerial imagery. Prior to joining Deploy, Mike worked at Google and was a RC helicopters hobbyist. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Effective Executive What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Gmail How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "You can pretty much do whatever you set your mind to" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:26 – Nathan introduces Mike to the show 02:20 – DroneDeploy has raised $31M from VCs 02:26 – DroneDeploy had 3 rounds and the last one was in July 2016 03:00 – DroneDeploy was launched in 2013 03:05 – It stated in Edinburg, UK and was moved to the USA 03:25 – Mike got married in the middle of the incubator program 04:03 – Mike's wife, Carrie, has always been supportive 04:15 – Mike was an account manager and selling AdWords at Google 04:30 – After 18 months, he moved to another team 04:56 – Mike was 27 when he started DroneDeploy 05:24 – Mike had £100K grant money to back him up 05:39 – Mike was paying himself £1500 05:53 – DroneDeploy's Twitter has unbelievable aerial imagery 06:05 – DroneDeploy make software for drones 06:13 – Primary industries are agriculture and construction, but they also touch other industries that exist 06:43 – DroneDeploy only focuses on software 06:56 – DroneDeploy is a SaaS business 07:08 – Customers can try DroneDeploy for free 07:12 – For commercial use, pay is $100 a month 07:26 – DroneDeploy has 2 channels 07:34 – To get more accurate data and large 3D plans, try the business plan which is $300 a month 07:44 – The other channel is to expand by the number of seats 08:21 – One seat is $100 08:30 – DroneDeploy has over a thousand paying businesses 08:56 – The drone market is still young, but growing really fast 09:52 – Team size is 60 10:15 – Nathan publishes on Youtube—Check it out! 10:36 – Mark Cuban predicted that the first trillionaire will be from the AI space 11:00 – Mike's co-founders have PhDs in machine learning 11:10 – Mike sees the path of DroneDeploy becoming a trillion dollar business 12:03 – In the future, you don't only want drones to collect data but to take action as well 13:07 – DroneDeploy currently works with B2B 13:32 – What is interesting about drones is the technology community 13:50 – Drone provides the bird's eye view for the farmers 14:23 – One of the farmers who used DroneDeploy found a fungus when he saw that a certain part of the land was different in color 15:02 – In construction, it easier to work around with a drone especially when there's a disaster, like an earthquake 15:47 – CAC 15:55 – DroneDeploy has a successful blog 16:17 – DroneDeploy has an NPS of around 40 16:52 – 6 people in the team are on sales and the rest are engineers 17:15 – Churn 17:45 – The use of a drone is seasonal 18:01 – DroneDeploy is looking at what the customers want to do and how they can get consumers to use drones throughout the whole year 18:36 – MRR is around $100K 18:58 – DroneDeploy still burns cash monthly 19:30 – DroneDeploy can still manage until 2018 without additional capital 20:27 – Mike would bet on DJI winning the drone hardware space 21:38 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The drone market is still very young, but is growing rapidly. The future of the AI industry is promising and it's very likely that the first trillionaire will be from the AI space. You can turn your hobby into a business, just put your mind to it.