Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
675: Would you acquire Mattermark? Artesian $700k MRR, $40M Raised w/ CEO Andrew Yates
Andrew Yates. He’s the CEO and founder of Artesian and they want to make sellers more effective at engaging with buyers using smart data and new techniques to create the right impact. He’s been involved in the sales and marketing for the past 25 years and is aiming to make a difference to people by creating software companies that make a meaningful dent in the universe. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Escape Velocity What CEO do you follow? – Godfrey Sullivan Favorite online tool? — Microsoft Outlook, GeckoBoard, Salesforce How many hours of sleep do you get? — 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I wished I knew more how money and leverage finance works”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:13 – Nathan introduces Andrew to the show 01:46 – Artesian provides a sales acceleration platform 01:56 – With Artesian, you can track every single customer, prospect and competitor every day and manage your pipeline risk 02:11 – Artesian’s phrase is “customer curious businesses” 02:44 – Artesian combines thermographic data with the real-time contextual intelligence 02:50 – You can ask Artesian to find you a company that fits a certain profile 03:15 – Artesian has natural language processing science that scans over 10M sources of structured and unstructured data 03:47 – Artesian started providing their service in 2010 03:54 – Artesian currently has 30K paying subscribers with 100 large enterprise customers 04:09 – Artesian covers a broad sector 04:20 – Artesian’s customers are in high value, relationship-oriented, sales engagement 04:30 – Team size is 60 04:38 – Artesian’s goal is to accelerate more in 2017 04:50 – Average pay per customer is $10K to over $2M per year 04:59 – Artesian licenses to software per user, per month basis 05:04 – 68% of target ARR for 2017 has been contracted 05:38 – Before, Artesian’s licenses were cheaper 06:08 – The 30K customers are the number of seats from 120 enterprise customers 06:43 – Artesian made the decision to take down their cash burn in terms of investment 07:04 – Artesian was burning $300K-400K a month 07:15 – Artesian has raised $40M in equity and debt 07:50 – MRR is $700K 08:24 – Customer retention is around 93 and 120 in terms of net 09:10 – Artesian is now number in the GT crowd ranking in terms of the most popular and most intelligent platform 09:59 – Artesian uses a team of researchers to build deep and cool data sets 10:39 – Artesian also invites users to define their own sales triggers 11:40 – Nathan had Danielle in Episode 318 12:00 – Andrew thinks that a market consolidation practice is inevitable 12:26 – A scenario where companies could join forces to give broader reach and greater depth—a better customer experience is definitely more valuable 12:47 – Andrew also drives growth for Artesian 12:58 – It is important to spend time speaking with other companies that are active in the same space 13:14 – The companies can be quite different and quite complementary 13:29 – The last round was a bridge round 13:49 – Artesian is currently equipped to keep going, without investments, for the next 2 years 14:08 – By the middle of 2017, Artesian will be in a cash flow, breakeven profitability state 14:40 – CAC 14:41 – Artesian was tracking 1x in Year 1 15:08 – Artesian uses great people to drive adoption 15:13 – Artesian has 5 methods inside the platform 15:25 – Artesian uses customer relationship management and what the system is telling them to do 15:42 – Running 89% daily user engagement 16:15 – Artesian launched a way to build a smart calendar for each user every day 16:29 – Artesian is partnered with FullContact and others that provide social profiles 16:56 – Artesian is spending $60-70K on acquisition depending on the segment 17:20 – LTV is 5.2 years 17:30 – Artesian tracks this by looking at the average of customers they’re holding on to 17:40 – HBC is one of their customers 19:28 – Andrew would be interested in talking with Salesforce to share the value 19:38 – 50% of Artesian is owned by institutions 19:46 – Andrew has 2 co-founders 21:27 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Companies in the same space should talk more—they can find out how they’re different and how they complement each other. Being transparent shows that you want people to see your value and learn from it. Handling your finances and controlling what you burn wisely will help your company manage without additional capital.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.