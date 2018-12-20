



674: Sumo Logic Passes 1300 Customers, $140M+ Raised, Flirting W/ $100M ARR with CEO Ramin Sayar

Ramin Sayar. He’s currently the president and CEO of Sumo Logic, an industry-leading SaaS-based company backed by some great VCs and he has an impressive list of customers and partners. Previously, he was the senior VP and GM at VMware, where he developed the product and business strategy and led the fastest growing aspect of that business. Previously, he had multiple executive roles with leading companies such as HP Software, Mercury Software, Tibco software, iPlanet Software, AOL and Netscape. Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:22 – Nathan introduces Ramin to the show 03:32 – Sumo Logic helps customers build, run and secure modern apps in a simple and easy to consume service of profitability 03:57 – Sumo Logic is a SaaS business 04:04 – Priced and licensed depending on the data ingested and the duration of retention 04:25 – Average RPU varies 05:35 – Sumo Logic has a mass of service for their customers 05:45 – Sumo Logic has some free services 06:18 – Customers' buying pattern is consistent 06:43 – $15K-150K is the average contract price 07:34 – Sumo Logic has over 1300 paying customers 07:42 – 51% is enterprise and the other half is midmarket and SMBs 08:22 – Sumo Logic was capitalized through 5 rounds 08:34 – Total amount raised is over $160M 08:52 – Nathan had Tim Draper at Episode 129 from DFJ which Ramin mentioned 09:14 – Sumo Logic is 7 years old 09:33 – Sumo Logic's founding roots came from the security roles 09:38 – Not all users have access to data being generated 09:48 – The founders believed that there should be a simpler way for more users to access data 10:32 – The team initially felt that there was a competitive advantage in technology and an innovative way to deliver data analytics as a service 11:03 – Sumo Logic currently has 30K users 11:17 – Their vision was to democratize machine data 11:50 – Visa has been with Sumo Logic for a few years now 12:04 – Visa started with their fraud detection cases 12:23 – A few years ago, Visa launched a service with Apple 12:32 – Visa uses Sumo Logic for business insights such as activation and patterns regarding how users use multiple credit card applications 12:58 – Medidata is trying to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry in the clinical trial process 13:23 – Medidata used Sumo and decided they're going to transfer to the public cloud infrastructure service 13:42 – Medidata is an example of a different, non-tech company using the technology that Sumo Logic provides 14:10 – Sumo Logic assimilates, collects, ingests and analyzes different sources of data 14:25 – Sumo Logic then purposely tailors the analysis through their machine learning algorithms to address 3 distinct use cases 14:52 – Sumo Logic helps in continuous development 15:07 – Sumo Logic provides one single platform that analyses information and puts it into context so that developers and other teams can get the 360 degree, holistic view of the information 15:39 – Sumo Logic analyses a lot of patterns 16:34 – Ramin joined Sumo Logic 2 years ago 17:06 – In choosing a CEO, it comes with understanding the core values and culture of the company and how they relate to what the founders want 17:20 – If there are odds, make sure to address them 17:25 – Second is to make sure that there's an alignment syndicate in founding members in terms of what the outcomes would be 17:36 – Some CEOs are brought in to scale the company and in other cases, they are brought in to turn over the team or change the company's direction 18:10 – One of the 2-3 founders of Sumo Logic is still on the team 19:00 – Average ARR 19:30 – "We don't try to make consumers consume what they can't initially" 19:40 – SaaS companies often have to prove their value and constantly fight to earn the business 19:56 – More customers are now signing multimillion year deals with Sumo Logic 20:09 – The customers are seeing Sumo Logic's value 21:12 – The enterprise segment for Sumo Logic is broad 21:26 – When Ramin first came to Sumo Logic, the focus was security 21:43 – Ramin realized that most of their customers are development ops, tech ops and liability engineers, so they pivoted a bit 22:25 – For a SaaS company, the LTV to CAC that modern investors look for are the payback period and the magic number has to be 3.0 and more 22:50 – The other metrics that Sumo Logic tracks 24:09 – Sumo Logic's payback period is between the 1-2 year mark 25:13 – The enterprise, midmarket and SMBs have different payback periods 25:39 – Team size is 250 3 Key Points: Create guidelines when it comes to looking for your CEOs—they should align with the company's cultures, beliefs, and goals. SaaS companies often have to prove their value and are constantly fighting to earn business. Users' access to data can be very limited and complicated; however, simpler and more innovative ways are being discovered as technology continues to advance. 