672: How to Use Your Agency to Launch a SaaS Product with Leadberry CEO Adam Jankovits

Adam Jankovits and his goal is to become an outstanding marketing technologist. He is a person who brings together strengths in marketing, technology and social interaction. He's got an MBA and consultancy background, but also has a strong interest in technology and social-networking skills. His focus right now is on his company, LeadBerry. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Founders at Work What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— Currently 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Adam would tell himself to take networking very seriously Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces Adam to the show 01:45 – LeadBerry is a B2B lead generation software that converts website visitors to sales leads 01:58 – The basic idea is that there's no code needed and you just connect LeadBerry to Google Analytics 02:09 – LeadBerry does 2 things: aims to identify B2B visitors and provides real-time valuable data 02:50 – LeadBerry is still currently on pre-revenue 03:05 – LeadBerry's free beta was launched in October 2016 03:15 – LeadBerry just recently removed the free beta and launched the paid version on the third week of April 04:10 – LeadBerry's idea 04:31 – LeadBerry was first built in-house 04:40 – Since October, LeadBerry already had over 2K subscribers 04:47 – Most of them are companies 04:59 – LeadBerry has generated over 2M leads 05:03 – "The numbers and the feedback kept us pushing" 05:17 – LeadBerry doesn't have a guarantee that their customers will convert to the paid version 05:36 – Adam has a plan on how they can possibly convert their customers to paying ones 06:16 – Adam is the CEO and founder of the agency, Brandlift 06:26 – Brandlift generates signups through PR, marketing and performance campaigns 07:00 – The amount Adam and Brandlift have invested in LeadBerry 07:17 – LeadBerry currently has 3 people in the team who are also working Brandlift 07:24 – Brandlift agency has 20 people 07:36 – LeadBerry currently spends $3-4K a month into their performance channel 08:25 – Adam is spending around $50K total in pre-revenue 09:04 – Nathan talked to a lot of agencies where they build solutions in their agency and spin out the solution as a SaaS business 09:25 – Adam has used LeadBerry in Brandlift 09:35 – LeadBerry is completely bootstrapped 09:52 – Brandlift was launched in 2010 10:00 – Brandlift is a full-service digital agency 10:45 – LeadBerry is using different sources like FullContact, Hunter and Clearbit to generate leads 10:56 – LeadBerry always tries to explore new and unexplored options in generating leads 11:10 – Brandlift's first year revenue 11:29 – Adam was 28 when he launched Brandlift 12:25 – Net revenue is around $150K 12:41 – Topline revenue is around $1M 12:51 – Brandlift is based in Hungary and Los Angeles 13:36 – Adam shares how LeadBerry is different from other lead generation software 14:00 – LeadBerry has absolutely no development work that needs to be done if you want to get started with LeadBerry 14:28 – LeadBerry integrates with Google Analytics 15:10 – LeadBerry won't need the Google Analytics code 15:32 – You can connect your Google Analytics' profile with just 2 clicks 15:48 – Google Analytics helps in the identification part 16:34 – LeadBerry pulls out the leads for you which saves you time 17:10 – You can use LeadBerry's online interface on a daily basis or connect your CRM and it will automatically sync data 17:36 – Adam won't sell LeadBerry for $100K and is not currently thinking about it 18:57 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Most lead generation businesses made the software for their own use, saw its value, and then spun it out as a SaaS business. Lead sources often verify their leads with each other. Starting as a free software for a couple of months may lead customers to see the value in your product and convert into paid customers.