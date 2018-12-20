Podcast / The Top
672: How to Use Your Agency to Launch a SaaS Product with Leadberry CEO Adam Jankovits
Adam Jankovits and his goal is to become an outstanding marketing technologist. He is a person who brings together strengths in marketing, technology and social interaction. He’s got an MBA and consultancy background, but also has a strong interest in technology and social-networking skills. His focus right now is on his company, LeadBerry. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Founders at Work What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— Currently 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Adam would tell himself to take networking very seriously   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces Adam to the show 01:45 – LeadBerry is a B2B lead generation software that converts website visitors to sales leads 01:58 – The basic idea is that there’s no code needed and you just connect LeadBerry to Google Analytics 02:09 – LeadBerry does 2 things: aims to identify B2B visitors and provides real-time valuable data 02:50 – LeadBerry is still currently on pre-revenue 03:05 – LeadBerry’s free beta was launched in October 2016 03:15 – LeadBerry just recently removed the free beta and launched the paid version on the third week of April 04:10 – LeadBerry’s idea 04:31 – LeadBerry was first built in-house 04:40 – Since October, LeadBerry already had over 2K subscribers 04:47 – Most of them are companies 04:59 – LeadBerry has generated over 2M leads 05:03 – “The numbers and the feedback kept us pushing” 05:17 – LeadBerry doesn’t have a guarantee that their customers will convert to the paid version 05:36 – Adam has a plan on how they can possibly convert their customers to paying ones 06:16 – Adam is the CEO and founder of the agency, Brandlift 06:26 – Brandlift generates signups through PR, marketing and performance campaigns 07:00 – The amount Adam and Brandlift have invested in LeadBerry 07:17 – LeadBerry currently has 3 people in the team who are also working Brandlift 07:24 – Brandlift agency has 20 people 07:36 – LeadBerry currently spends $3-4K a month into their performance channel 08:25 – Adam is spending around $50K total in pre-revenue 09:04 – Nathan talked to a lot of agencies where they build solutions in their agency and spin out the solution as a SaaS business 09:25 – Adam has used LeadBerry in Brandlift 09:35 – LeadBerry is completely bootstrapped 09:52 – Brandlift was launched in 2010 10:00 – Brandlift is a full-service digital agency 10:45 – LeadBerry is using different sources like FullContact, Hunter and Clearbit to generate leads 10:56 – LeadBerry always tries to explore new and unexplored options in generating leads 11:10 – Brandlift’s first year revenue 11:29 – Adam was 28 when he launched Brandlift 12:25 – Net revenue is around $150K 12:41 – Topline revenue is around $1M 12:51 – Brandlift is based in Hungary and Los Angeles 13:36 – Adam shares how LeadBerry is different from other lead generation software 14:00 – LeadBerry has absolutely no development work that needs to be done if you want to get started with LeadBerry 14:28 – LeadBerry integrates with Google Analytics 15:10 – LeadBerry won’t need the Google Analytics code 15:32 – You can connect your Google Analytics’ profile with just 2 clicks 15:48 – Google Analytics helps in the identification part 16:34 – LeadBerry pulls out the leads for you which saves you time 17:10 – You can use LeadBerry’s online interface on a daily basis or connect your CRM and it will automatically sync data 17:36 – Adam won’t sell LeadBerry for $100K and is not currently thinking about it 18:57 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Most lead generation businesses made the software for their own use, saw its value, and then spun it out as a SaaS business. Lead sources often verify their leads with each other. Starting as a free software for a couple of months may lead customers to see the value in your product and convert into paid customers.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
