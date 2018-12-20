



664: How Agency Did $750k First Year, Now $100k+/Month with Webris CEO Ryan Stewart

Ryan Stewart. He's a digital marketing expert with over 8 years of client facing experience. He currently owns and operates Webris, a Miami-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and content marketing. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Attached What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — SEMrush How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Just self-awareness things about who am I as a person, where I want to go and how I want to live my life" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:17 – Nathan introduces Ryan to the show 01:39 – Webris is an SEO agency which does a lot of digital marketing and link building 01:48 – They specialize in generating organic growth for any sort of clients 02:00 – Webris has a retainer model of 5K-6K a month depending on the work 02:15 – They require a minimum of 6 months 02:22 – Webris currently has 22 clients 02:30 – Webris is doing $100K minimum MRR 02:38 – Webris was launched March, 2016 02:52 – In Webris' first year, they earned 750K 03:00 – Webris also has a training program 03:11 – Ryan is doing concept marketing for himself 03:32 – Ryan had link building training where he taught how to build links at scale 03:44 – Ryan also did blogger outreach PR stuff 04:18 – Ryan didn't do any advertising on Youtube, but he has a good content 04:30 – He has a good email list and a Facebook group with 10K people, a Facebook page and Twitter page 04:42 – Ryan uses concept promotion on the videos with more views 05:30 – Ryan uses automation in Google Drive Suite 06:14 – Ryan launched a video regarding using Google Suite for automation 06:50 – Ryan thinks that YouTube is more powerful than the blog 07:09 – YouTube is much easier to use for engagement purposes 07:22 – Ryan also does mini-checklist processes for their clients 07:26 – If you have an email list and you can get 100 engaged views on your videos, it is more than enough to set you on the right direction 07:37 – Ryan's email list is 10K with 30% open rate 07:49 – Ryan would get 500 views in 12 hours after sending his content out to his email list 08:02 – Ryan uses SEO for his YouTube video titles 08:22 – They'll go after the keywords on their blog 08:31 – "People aren't really using the same keywords on YouTube" 08:37 – For YouTube, you need to grab attention from the titles 09:07 – Team size is 7, in Miami and some are remote 09:30 – Webris is doing a lot of content creation and they pay per article 09:57 – Webris can also negotiate with other people for content 10:06 – They pay $100-200 depending on the client niche 10:20 – Ryan posts job ads on Upwork and on the Facebook group Cult of Copy which is run by a copywriter, Collin Theriot 11:01 – Webris has an in-depth content generation process 11:12 – Webris mitigates the process with the research upfront and by building a really good outline for the writer 11:35 – Webris will also just google for bloggers in a specific niche and pay them around $500 to write 11:54 – Content is dependent on niche 12:28 – You just got to go out and pay writers the right amount 12:50 – Prior to Webris, Ryan was doing his MBA and realized he hated everything about that life 13:59 – What Ryan made last year is less than what he did when he was 20 14:21 – Ryan's #1 goal is that his people are happy 14:33 – Ryan spends $4K a month on their office space 16:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you hate doing something – just quit. Paying your writers the right amount will lead to great content. In every decision you make for your business – consider your people.