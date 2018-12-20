Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
664: How Agency Did $750k First Year, Now $100k+/Month with Webris CEO Ryan Stewart
Ryan Stewart. He’s a digital marketing expert with over 8 years of client facing experience. He currently owns and operates Webris, a Miami-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and content marketing. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Attached What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — SEMrush How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Just self-awareness things about who am I as a person, where I want to go and how I want to live my life”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:17 – Nathan introduces Ryan to the show 01:39 – Webris is an SEO agency which does a lot of digital marketing and link building 01:48 – They specialize in generating organic growth for any sort of clients 02:00 – Webris has a retainer model of 5K-6K a month depending on the work 02:15 – They require a minimum of 6 months 02:22 – Webris currently has 22 clients 02:30 – Webris is doing $100K minimum MRR 02:38 – Webris was launched March, 2016 02:52 – In Webris’ first year, they earned 750K 03:00 – Webris also has a training program 03:11 – Ryan is doing concept marketing for himself 03:32 – Ryan had link building training where he taught how to build links at scale 03:44 – Ryan also did blogger outreach PR stuff 04:18 – Ryan didn’t do any advertising on Youtube, but he has a good content 04:30 – He has a good email list and a Facebook group with 10K people, a Facebook page and Twitter page 04:42 – Ryan uses concept promotion on the videos with more views 05:30 – Ryan uses automation in Google Drive Suite 06:14 – Ryan launched a video regarding using Google Suite for automation 06:50 – Ryan thinks that YouTube is more powerful than the blog 07:09 – YouTube is much easier to use for engagement purposes 07:22 – Ryan also does mini-checklist processes for their clients 07:26 – If you have an email list and you can get 100 engaged views on your videos, it is more than enough to set you on the right direction 07:37 – Ryan’s email list is 10K with 30% open rate 07:49 – Ryan would get 500 views in 12 hours after sending his content out to his email list 08:02 – Ryan uses SEO for his YouTube video titles 08:22 – They’ll go after the keywords on their blog 08:31 – “People aren’t really using the same keywords on YouTube” 08:37 – For YouTube, you need to grab attention from the titles 09:07 – Team size is 7, in Miami and some are remote 09:30 – Webris is doing a lot of content creation and they pay per article 09:57 – Webris can also negotiate with other people for content 10:06 – They pay $100-200 depending on the client niche 10:20 – Ryan posts job ads on Upwork and on the Facebook group Cult of Copy which is run by a copywriter, Collin Theriot 11:01 – Webris has an in-depth content generation process 11:12 – Webris mitigates the process with the research upfront and by building a really good outline for the writer 11:35 – Webris will also just google for bloggers in a specific niche and pay them around $500 to write 11:54 – Content is dependent on niche 12:28 – You just got to go out and pay writers the right amount 12:50 – Prior to Webris, Ryan was doing his MBA and realized he hated everything about that life 13:59 – What Ryan made last year is less than what he did when he was 20 14:21 – Ryan’s #1 goal is that his people are happy 14:33 – Ryan spends $4K a month on their office space 16:00 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: If you hate doing something – just quit. Paying your writers the right amount will lead to great content. In every decision you make for your business – consider your people.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.