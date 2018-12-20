



662: $425k Per Month With Software Product Helps With Sales Leads with Corporate360 CEO Varun Chandran

Varun Chandran. He's the founder and CEO of Corporate360, a big data marketing software startup. He bootstrapped the company in 2012, grew the business into multimillion dollars in revenue with international clients and 40 employees across 5 countries. Prior to Corporate360, he worked for some of the leading technology companies like SAP, Oracle, Dell and Netapp in 3 different countries. He's a college dropout and a national footballer. He loves data science and travelling. Under his leadership, Corporate360 became the first international startup from Kerala, bringing IT jobs that foster social empowerment. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Google Apps How many hours of sleep do you get every night?— 4 hours If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Build something that changes lives" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:12 – Nathan introduces Varun to the show 02:00 – Corporate360 is a sales intelligence data company for B2B enterprises 02:08 – Corporate360 is a SaaS business that sells their software through subscription 02:30 – Corporate360 has standard pricing 02:38 – Typical deal size would range from 20K onwards, annually 02:48 – They have some monthly contracts, too 02:57 – "We are evangelizing data as a service model as opposed to buying a marketing list" 03:33 – Corporate360 was launched in 2013 03:40 – Team size is almost 70 in 5 countries 03:47 – Corporate360 is totally bootstrapped and they're reenlisting profits back to the business to grow it 04:00 – Varun was 30 when he started Corporate360 and it was his first take on entrepreneurship 04:14 – Varun spent 8 years in the corporate world 04:26 – Varun had sales development and marketing roles 04:43 – Varun started the company with minimal capital of less than $10K 05:02 – Varun used the capital to learn data science and hired contractors from India and the Philippines 05:22 – The initial investment was for building the application, launching the website, and a basic outreach email campaign 05:55 – Customers use Corporate360 differently 06:01 – There's inside sales, analytics, campaigns, marketing and for sales operations 06:18 – One of Corporate360's customers is from Japan—they wanted to run a competitive attack and get competitive intelligent software 06:30 – The company from Japan started a subscription and they gave reference to teams in China, Singapore, and eventually to the Europe and US market 07:08 – Corporate360 is currently serving 300 customers 07:22 – They currently have 40K seats 07:28 – Seats per user license is sold only for inside sales 07:35 – Analytics and marketing are based on data and not per seat 07:58 – Corporate360 average deal size will be per user 08:04 – Varun shares how an inside sales deal works 08:52 – "We are not part of a data syndicate" 09:00 – Corporate360 source their data from their own algorithms 09:37 – FullContact focuses on getting data from syndicates 10:27 – Varun shares how they differ from other data sources 12:06 – When you subscribe to Corporate360, you can get a 360 degree viewpoint of 7 modules 12:22 – Corporate360 provides detailed information about the leads that they have and why they are the best fit for your company 13:30 – Average ARR 14:00 – Gross customer churn 14:16 – Corporate360 designs their services based on client feedback 14:46 – Churn is less than 10% annually 15:12 – Most of their customers are startups 15:51 – CAC 15:58 – Corporate360 doesn't have field sales and just 7 account managers 16:20 – They tried LinkedIn ads as paid ads 16:34 – They spent $200K on LinkedIn last year 16:47 – The budget for paid acquisition will go down this year 17:15 – LTV can be from $45K to a million 17:36 – Corporate360 headquarters in Singapore 17:40 – They have a large BPO center in India and Philippines 19:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Small capital can go a long way—don't be discouraged if you are beginning with little. THe data space is quite saturated—have something that sets you apart from the data syndicate. Build something that changes lives.