660: Will Farmers Decide First Drone Company Trillionaire?
Martin Garcia. He’s the CEO and founder of FLYX.Systems. He’s also a mechatronics engineer and co-founder of Ilumexico, a solar power lighting company for rural communities in Mexico. He’s got an MSc in drone design at University of Southampton and is an alumni of Singularity University at NASA Ames California, USA and later, a teaching fellow for space and robotics. FLYX.Systems is a company that develops technology for industrial UAVs that aim to improve the productivity of many industries. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Lean Startup What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Noun Project How many hours of sleep do you get? — About 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Martin would tell himself to finish every project he started, then move on to the next one   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan introduces Martin to the show 02:17 – FLYX.Systems develops technology that encompasses both hardware and software algorithms 02:33 – There are 3 UAVs in history: the military UAVs, the drones that are popular nowadays, and the industrial UAVs 03:22 – Industrial UAVs are going to be the biggest game changer in business 03:31 – Industrial UAVs will be completely autonomous 03:48 – 70% of UAV crashes are caused by human errors 03:55 – Martin wants to develop a company that aims to build industrial UAVs for different applications in different industries 04:25 – Martin wants to build a combination of both the UAV hardware and the UAV software or the brain of the drone 04:33 – VJA is a company that uses UAVs mainly for photography, but the drones can’t be modified easily 04:59 – When Martin develops software in a computer that can be used in autopilot, it results to an amazing UAV with a high level of intelligence and algorithms that differentiate themselves from other UAVs 05:24 – FLYX.Systems currently has 2 main projects 06:09 - FLYX.Systems provides services to solar companies 06:26 – FLYX.Systems is still in the preoperative phase 06:34 – They’ve raised $100K 06:39 – They’ve used the funds for the UAV’s prototype and the landing platform 06:48 – The landing platform is one of their biggest projects up their sleeves 07:17 – The landing platform will be applied to the solar companies 07:32 – Team size 07:46 – Based in Mexico, but thinking of expanding to Columbia 08:03 – FLYX.Systems was launched early 2016 08:21 – Prior to FLYX.Systems, Martin was working as a CTO, developing technologies for solar applications 08:28 – Martin went to Singularity University’s summer camp where he met people in the same field 09:06 – Martin got his masters in UK and it was about the foundation and core of FLYX.Systems, which is the automation of the UAV system 09:27 – Martin was 28 when he entered Singularity 09:51 – One of the advantages in having an UAV business in Mexico is that the regulation for flying UAVs is not that harsh or strict compared to USA 10:18 – There’s less competition in Mexico, too 10:20 – The people in Mexico are talented and the salary range is lower than in the USA 10:42 – UAVs are not expensive when you know how to build them 11:27 – There’s a possibility for DJI to move to industrial in the future 11:40 – Martin wants to work on localized applications as quickly as possible 11:55 – Martin knows his market and wants to build something that is suited for their specific needs 12:13 – Martin also wants to combine technologies that DJI isn’t developing 12:30 – AI is one of the tools that Martin wants to harness 13:00 – Martin doesn’t want to depend on companies that sell UAVs 13:23 – People usually buy drones, then think of the vale 14:00 – Martin’s prototype will be launched next month and will be sent to different states in Mexico 14:14 – You pay for the service of the drone, the drone is not yet for sale 14:30 – The pay will depend on the size of the land but it will be around $15-20 per hectare 16:40 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: The UAV market is currently a very hot market – if you can combine both hardware and software, the better. Starting a business in other countries has its advantages – in this case, less competition, less cost, and fewer regulations. Don’t start multiple projects at one time; finish one before starting another.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. 