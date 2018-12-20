



659: He's Winning In Home Fitness Wars: $3+ Million Monthly Revenue, $45 Million Raised

Eric Min. He’s the CEO and founder of a company called Zwift.com. Eric is a tech entrepreneur, a lifelong cyclist and is now spreading fitness through virtualization and gamification. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Crossing the Chasm What CEO do you follow? – Max Levchin Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Taking risks earlier” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:47 – Nathan introduces Eric to the show 02:11 – Zwift is creating a virtual space where cyclists can interact with each other in real time 02:31 – Eric is trying to solve one of the most common problems of cyclists 03:26 – Zwift is a pure SaaS company 03:29 – Zwift charges $10 a month 03:36 – “We’re an asset-like company” 03:38 – Zwift works with partners who have all the different equipment available in the market 04:08 – The most basic setup to use Zwift is an iPad; a trainer that can be attached to your traditional bike to make it stationary 04:32 – Based on your weight and how you’re pedaling, Zwift can put you in the game 05:08 – Zwift was launched in January 2014 05:18 – Eric and his co-founder committed a couple of million dollars to build Zwift 05:36 – Their friends and families had raised around $7M 05:47 – Zwift just closed their series A and they have a total of $45M raised 06:07 – Prior to Zwift, Eric and his co-founder built a trading platform 06:28 – Eric and co-founders wanted to build something out of their comfort zones 06:41 – Eric was 30 when he launched the trading company 07:08 – “Enterprise business is tough” 07:45 – Eric and his co-founder had a $100M contract and spent 5 years extracting the contract 08:18 – Initial capital was $3M 09:17 – Eric and his co-founder are set out to be category leaders, so they made a new category 09:51 – Zwift currently has over 300K accounts created 10:07 – Zwift has 5M rides and 5M hours of pedaling 10:16 – The average ride is 1 hour 10:28 – Zwift also has 88M miles recorded 10:36 – The engagement is fairly high 10:38 – People log in to Zwift to watch other people 10:44 – 202 hours of people logging in just to watch 11:07 – People are also broadcasting their experience with Zwift 11:42 – Zwift doesn’t have free users and what they have is a trial period 12:00 – Zwift doesn’t have year-long contracts at the moment 12:02 – Eric wants to understand the behavior of the customers 12:10 – Most of the customers are outdoor cyclists 12:33 – Eric believes that over time, Zwift will be a year-round overtime preposition for not just cyclist but fitness enthusiast too 13:11 – Almost all consumer businesses are seasonal, like gaming 13:20 – People spend less time playing games in the summer 13:34 – Zwift makes it easy for people to consume fitness 13:42 – “Our belief is that everyone is chasing fitness and everyone would like to consume fitness in the most efficient way” 13:53 – The solution enables you to be at home and it’s cost-effective 14:55 – Zwift has 70% of the people stay with them every year 15:10 – Eric calls them “pause” and not churn 15:27 – As the social network expands, it’s gaining more interest 15:40 – Zwift also crowdsources content 15:54 – Zwift has a community of users who want to volunteer their services 16:17 – 97% of Zwift’s user acquisition is organic 16:54 – Zwift targets cyclists and most cyclists belong to a tribe or a team 17:29 – Zwift does a little on the digital advertising side 18:00 – Eric has invested in Zwift Academy which is modeled after GTA Academy 18:11 – GTA Academy is a marketing advertising program between Gran Turismo and Nissan 18:50 – Zwift took GT Academy’s model and made Zwift Academy 18:55 – Zwift Academy called out ladies around the world to join and 1200 ladies joined the program 19:03 – Zwift had a public PR in different media channels to announce Zwift Academy 19:15 – There were 3 finalists and they had to go through numbers of different tests 19:29 – The 3 finalists were taken to Majorca, Spain where they trained for 10 days with a professional team 19:37 – The professional team tested the finalists and offered a professional contract to one of them 19:45 – One of them is now a professional rider who was a former series marathoner 21:12 – Eric doesn’t worry about the valuation 23:07 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Get out of your comfort zone – you’ll never know what’s in store for you until you get there. A large, initial fund that was raised should NOT affect your valuation if your company is doing well. Take risks...the earlier the better.