656: How to Win VR Gaming Space, $500k Raised, Team of 12, First Release This Year with CEO Peter Kortenhoeven

Peter Kortenhoeven. He's a creative person with a great deal of experience in the gaming industry. He started after graduation at the Academy of Arts as an animator at Coded Illusions. He became a lead animator at Triumph Studios shortly afterwards. One of his key successes has been the successful Overlord series. As lead artist, he worked on many different, yet, unreleased games. From a need to gain more business experience, he decided to focus on applied games. He became an art director at Bright Alley and later on at Ranj. During his period within the serious gaming industry, Peter kept working on small game projects during his spare time. One of those projects, Pillow Willow, helped him start his first company, Pillow Willow VR Studios. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Story of Whole Disney What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Trello How many hours of sleep do you get? — 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Take it easy and make sure you focus on the right thing" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:22 – Nathan introduces Peter to the show 03:43 – Pillow Willow works on two flavors of games 03:47 – First is non-violent dreamscapes which are completely filled with liveliness 04:11 – They also work on active, full-body, VR games which stimulate players to move actively within the games 04:38 – Pillow Willow hasn't released a game yet and is still working on 4 titles, at the same time 04:47 – The first game, Drako, will be released within June and is a dreamscape game 05:13 – Drako's demo will be released for HTC Gear and Oculus 05:39 – The goal is to have a multi-player option in the future 06:05 – Pillow Willow won Best Dutch VR Game at the Bright VR Awards, in 2016 06:17 – It was for a demo game 07:00 – Pillow Willow has a seat funder which is Lumo Labs 08:00 – Pillow Willow has currently raised $500M 08:07 – Pillow Willow was launched in March 2016 08:23 – Team size is 12 08:46 – Pillow Willow will charge for their games and will create high end content 09:20 – Mobile VR is the Samsung S series combined with the Gear VR 09:38 – You have to have the proper phone and headset to play the games 09:52 – Average number of people who have VR gear 10:13 – Pillow Willow's first game will be an hour long and priced at $499 11:10 – Pillow Willow will try to create those dreamscapes games in a virtual universe 11:40 – Nathan thinks of the dreamscapes games like Neopets 14:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The VR space is a hot space at the moment and the games are getting more and more interesting. If you have a seat funder, your company can continue developing a product even without recurring revenue. Take it easy and make sure you focus on the RIGHT goal.