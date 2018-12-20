



654: $100k at Age 19, Now $1.2 Million From 16 Best Selling Books and New Smart Business App, Brin with CEO Dale Beaumont

Dale Beaumont. He’s an award winning technology entrepreneur, international speaker and author of 16 best-selling books. He started his first business at age 19 and has been building companies ever since. One of those companies is now a multi-million dollar enterprise which enabled Dale to become an investor, philanthropist, and has given him the opportunity to set foot in over 70 countries. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:18 – Nathan introduces Dale to the show 02:00 – Dale's first book was published in 2001 02:23 – Dale published a total of 16 books and sold 250K copies 02:26 – All of the books that Dale published were on best-seller list in Australia 02:42 – A best-seller book in Australia sells 5K copies on physical bookshelves 02:57 – Dale was 19 when he started his first company 03:05 – One of Dale's challenges was being so young in business 03:27 – Dale thought that needed to create credibility and the one way to do that was to publish a book 03:45 – Dale's first book was The World at Your Feet which is a personal development book for teenagers 03:50 – When Dale wrote a press release, it got him on national TV, newspapers and magazines 04:23 – Dale's first company's revenue went up after they released his book 04:59 – The book became their launch pad 05:16 – Dale's first company's revenue increased to $500K 05:28 – Dale published a series called Secrets Exposed, which has 15 books—he wrote the series in two and half years 05:43 – The books are interviews conducted by Dale 06:16 – All of the books are self-published 06:39 – Dale worked on the series from 2007 to 2009 06:49 – Publishing this series is one of Dale's most successful ventures 07:10 – In self-publishing, the cost per book goes down when you have 5K copies 07:31 – Dale had a pre-sell for his books 07:48 – Dale also had partnerships with companies, associations and organizations and they pre-purchased his books 08:28 – There was no requirement for the interviewee to purchase a copy of the book 08:38 – When Dale was about to print the copies, he sent messages to people offering a discounted price for bulk orders 08:58 – After 4 books of his series came out, more people approached Dale to be interviewed, so Dale had to set requirements 09:08 – Dale was able to fill out the next 11 books by making people commit to buying 1K copies 09:40 – Brad Sugars is an example of someone who approached Dale 10:21 – Dale started a company called Business Blueprint 11:04 – The company teaches small business owners across Australia and New Zealand how to use technology to improve their business 11:11 – The company started from the ground up and has continued to grow for 7 years now 11:16 – It is doing more than $5M in revenue 11:26 – The company does live events, webinars and membership sites 12:05 – Dale's goal is to provide business education and support 12:30 – Less than 1% of businesses have a business coach or advisor 12:33 – Dale thought that it would be cool to create a product that would give everyone a chance to have a business advisor 12:46 – Dale started to build the world's first AI business advisor and his name is BRiN 12:54 – "BRiN is like the Siri for business" 12:56 – BriN is a smartphone app and is currently on free download in iOs and Android 13:50 – Dale shares the benefit of using BRiN rather than searching your business questions through Google 14:21 – BRiN has had 21K downloads in the past 6 months with 4K weekly users 15:00 – BRiN, overall, has had 164K user sessions 16:10 – Dale self-funded BRiN from the funds he got from his previous company 16:20 – Dale has also been approached by different companies who are trying to talk to small business owners 16:39 – BRiN now offers partnership packages 18:52 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: One way to "manufacture" credibility is by publishing your own book. It is good to know that you're on the right path in business – and business advisors can help guide you on that path. Work hard, live your life, but make sure you are ENJOYING the journey. 