651: Pipl Indexes 3.5B People, How Contact Data Really Works with Advisor Garth Moulton

Garth Moulton. He's invested and has advised a number of technology startups and was responsible for revenue growth for the channel for Pipl Inc. After 11 years of sales experience in the Bay area, Mr. Moulton had the perfect startup journey with Jigsaw, which was drawn up from 2 guys with a whiteboard to a $175M exit, in 2010, to Salesforce. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Speed of Trust What CEO do you follow? – Tim Ferris Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That time is not boundless" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:18 – Nathan introduces Garth to the show 01:58 – Garth didn't get depressed after Jigsaw's exit 02:23 – Garth and Jim stayed at Salesforce for a year and a half, after the acquisition 02:43 – Pipl was running together with Jigsaw 02:48 – Garth met Pipl's CEO during the early days of Jigsaw and they partnered together 03:03 – Pipl would drive traffic to Jigsaw 03:51 – Pipl was a typical search engine, driving traffic to partners 04:31 – In the last 3 years, Pipl was more of a data company that sold API access and basic search tools to access data and profiles to 3 channels 04:46 – First channel is a search app like Spokeo and Instant Checkmate where Pipl supplies them the data 05:19 – Second channel is fraud alert and ID validation 05:44 – Pipl checks if the email is real 05:56 – Garth overlooked the companies that were going to use the data for sales and marketing 06:18 – Pipl is partners with Full Contact 06:39 – Nathan has been trying to find the mother of data sources 06:52 – "Jigsaw was the source of the data" 07:12 – LinkedIn is still the biggest source of data for B2B 07:50 – There's a LinkedIn private channel 08:26 – LinkedIn has gotten more and more aggressive in making the data available 08:58 – There have been CEOs who received a cease and desist order from LinkedIn 09:24 – Some of the companies are wholly dependent on LinkedIn 09:56 – Garth shares the same sentiment as Nathan that there's no mother data source 10:31 – The Data Dinosaurs' data accuracy is horrendous 12:30 – An average of a hundred corporations have bought the API access of Pipl 13:14 – Pipl's business solution average price point 13:21 – $1200 a year for unlimited searches, per person 13:37 – Team size is 40 13:47 – Team location 14:15 – Pipl is bootstrapped 14:27 – Garth became interested in Pipl, because it was completely bootstrapped 15:15 – Garth had an agreement that he would come on for a couple of years and expand the channel for Pipl 15:37 – Garth is on the cap table 17:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Data sources are sharing each other's data to grow and verify their own data—there is no mother of data sources. A company that is bootstrapped definitely has more freedom and control of their company. If you can start your business as early as you can, do it.