650: TREX FinTech $15M Raised, Breaks Down Securitized Loans From Renewable Energy Orginators So Investors Can Buy with CEO Benjamin Cohen

Benjamin Cohen. He's the CEO and leading T-REX, with a strong vision for the future of enterprise financial technology and its impact on marketing and making markets more transparent and efficient. He's built the T-REX team and the T-REX software platform by combining the most sustainable elements of finance with modern SaaS technology. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Influence What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn How many hours of sleep do you get?— Between 6 and 7.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wished that I knew that not everything was of the utmost consequence for my entire life" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:24 – Nathan introduces Benjamin to the show 02:55 – T-REX is a fintech company that makes complex capital markets more liquid by making them more transparent and efficient 04:04 – T-REX provides a familiar framework where their clients can slice and dice everything 04:15 – "We're just making the risks more transparent" 04:20 – T-REX has an enterprise SaaS model 04:59 – Customers are paying $2k-20K per month depending on the functionalities they need 05:09 – Benjamin launched T-REX in 2012 05:55 – The Ecosystem Integrity Fund is T-REX's series A lead investor 06:12 – T-REX has raised $15M in total 06:26 - T-REX had 2 priced equity rounds 06:32 – Team size is 21 and based in New York 06:39 – Half of the team is based in Tel Aviv, Israel and are mostly software engineers 06:57 – The cost of living in Israel is a bit lower 07:35 – T-REX has over 225 users 07:51 – The 225 are all paying customers 08:28 – The model of T-REX is that investors are coming in and looking for different deals than what originators have out, which includes different loan portfolios—specifically in the renewable energy sector 09:34 – Loan's interest 09:44 – The secure ties 10:30 – Average MRR 11:13 – "I invested 2 years of my time before getting a dollar" 11:19 – It took Benjamin 2 years to raise capital 11:36 – Benjamin's fund was from his previous role in Macquarie Bank 12:12 – Renewable energy presented a great slate of a market 12:33 – Benjamin funded T-REX with a 6-figure capital 12:52 – A junior engineer's average salary from Tel Aviv 13:53 – Everybody in the company has equity 14:03 – Benjamin is the sole-founder of T-REX 14:32 – Customer churn is currently zero 14:54 – Benjamin is expecting T-REX to be incredibly sticky 15:20 – T-REX is selling additional seats and their customers can sell more modules 15:29 – T-REX can expand horizontally to different markets and vertically where they can sell different models 15:50 – Years ago, T-REX has set up their own broker/dealers 16:05 – CAC is dependent on the customers 17:11 – T-REX will do a $10K conference sponsorship and they need to be there 17:35 – T-REX series B closed in November 15th 20:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be in the space that you know best and don't fear being a solo founder. It is actually GREAT to make mistakes and GREAT to fail, as long as you learn from it. Don't fear that every decision you make or action you take has a lifelong consequence in your life—it simply isn't true.