649: HolaGus $1.4M Raised Helping Clients Automate Support with AI with CEO Pablo Estevez

Pablo Estevez. He's a Mexican entrepreneur who co-founded HolaGus, an artificial intelligence company that focuses on automating customer service and sales via chat for Spanish speaking countries. Since founding his company, he has been distinguished for receiving awards like The Diamond Winner by MassChallenge. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – A lot Favorite online tool? — N/A How many hours of sleep do you get?— Usually 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That this is going to be really, really hard, I was going to work a lot of hours" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:14 – Nathan introduces Pablo to the show 02:00 – HolaGus develops AI to automate customer service and sales via any chat channel 02:11 – HolaGus charges businesses for every assisted conversation 02:39 – HolaGus's standard fee is 1-2 Mexican pesos 02:47 – HolaGus has a pay-as-you-go model 03:20 – HolaGus is a B2C business and is similar to GoButler 03:37 – "If we really want to scale the business, we have to focus on the AI" 04:04 – HolaGus was launched in 2015 04:10 – There are 3 co-founders 04:22 – HolaGus has raised capital and is about to close their third round 05:04 – HolaGus has raised a total of $1.4M 05:23 – HolaGus focuses on the customer's closing and how much automation they're able to create 05:39 – "We try to keep the bots, like, between 80-90%" 05:53 – HolaGus focuses on closing the biggest amount of clients that they can 05:58 – HolaGus has a lot of interesting commercial deals in the pipeline 06:09 – HolaGus has already sold 3 contracts 06:16 – HolaGus only started selling 4-5 months ago 06:21 – HolaGus is hoping to close 85 clients 06:55 – HolaGus is still on pre-revenue 07:10 – HolaGus has different projected revenues and models for their 3 customers 07:12 – HolaGus has an upfront development fee of $25K 08:02 – HolaGus pricing will depend on the technology 08:13 – HolaGus develops AI, specifically for a business 08:39 – HolaGus is now creating an ocean of knowledge 09:08 – "If we have a thousand clients, our AI gets smarter and smarter really quick" 11:08 – Pablo believes that they automate a lot 11:25 – Total projected conversations for the first 3 customers will be 20K-40K conversations 11:56 – HolaGus tries to charge a minimum of monthly consumption 12:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: AI technology can be complicated and needs continuous development. Play around with different payment models to see what works best and is most profitable. Starting and running a business is tough work—you just have to be dedicated.