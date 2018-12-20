



The Top

648:Biluu Lets Mexicans Safely Drink Tap Water for $150 with CEO Peter Aronso

Peter Aronson. He’s an award-winning journalist who’s has been featured on NPR and Marketplace. He’s also been a vice president in the corporate world. Now, his startup helps Mexico transform that notorious Mexican tap water into perfectly drinkable clean-tasting purified water. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Founder’s Dilemma What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — HubSpot CRM Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Peter wished he took business courses and knew about the GTD (Getting Things Done) methodology Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:12 – Nathan introduces Peter to the show 01:33 – People aren’t supposed to drink the water in Mexico 01:41 – Mexico became the No. 1 consumer per capita in the world 02:08 – 70% of the consumed bottled water in Mexico is 5-gallon jug 02:21 – An average Mexican family is spending more for their water than on their broadband or landline 02:48 – Peter’s company is Biluu 03:07 – Peter had been curious about the startup and business world 03:13 – Peter was the corporate vice president for US-Indian Joint Venture 03:30 – While in the Himalayas, Peter would boil his drinking water every day 03:35 – Eventually, Peter taught the people how to use a water purifier 04:00 – Peter searched how to properly filter water and what should be taken out 04:25 – Peter’s wife is Mexican and he returned to Mexico 04:36 – Biluu is a for profit business, not a non-profit 04:44 – Biluu is currently doing direct sales and YouTube promotions 05:00 – The main challenge in Mexico is changing people’s habits 05:12 – “We’ve had to establish trust” 06:12 – Biluu filtration system cost is $170 06:50 – For $170, they can get virtually unlimited purified drinking water for a year 06:58 – A cartridge will last for a year 07:11 – 1500 people are drinking Biluu’s water 07:35 – Some of Biluu’s filtration systems are in restaurants 07:53 – Biluu has sold around 100 units 08:10 – The previous water filters in Mexico weren’t effective or scientifically proven 08:43 – 42% of Biluu’s growth came from referrals 08:55 – Biluu isn’t manufacturing by themselves 09:28 – Biluu has an exclusive license to the technology 09:39 – The deal is by volume commitment 09:57 – Biluu needs to maintain a 6-figure sales 10:14 – Biluu is totally self-funded 10:20 – Team size is 5 and all are based in Mexico City, Mexico 10:47 – Biluu is trying to look for brand ambassadors to reach out to people 11:06 – Biluu is also doing Facebook paid ads and Google AdWords 12:17 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It’s not easy to change people’s habits, but you HAVE to try—especially if it’s for the better. Learning from a community can be a life changing experience. Find a brand ambassador who has a good online reputation and large following. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives