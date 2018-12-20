



645: WeFarm Helps 140k Off-Grid Farmers Learn Faster, $1.7M Raised, 90% Still Active After 3 Months with CEO Kenny Ewan

Kenny Ewan. He is in charge of the overall strategic direction for WeFarm where he oversees the day-to-day activities of the business. After graduating, he spent 7 years in Peru running an international NGO, specializing in work with indigenous communities. Kenny played the lead role in developing WeFarm, before launching it as a startup in 2015. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Chaos Monkeys What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I'm happy to let him make mistakes" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:18 – Nathan introduces Kenny to the show 01:49 – WeFarm is a growth focus model 02:29 – WeFarm offers their services to farmers 02:37 – WeFarm leads farmers to the sellers and WeFarm will take a small transaction commission 03:00 – WeFarm offers information in the space 03:08 – A farmer in Kenya who has no internet access can ask WeFarm a question, through SMS, for free 03:30 – 10-15 people in WeFarm's network will try to answer the question 03:45 – The people who answer want to share their knowledge about farming 04:12 – WeFarm has generated revenue, but they're still on pre-profit 04:20 – WeFarm just closed a seed round for $1.7M 04:27 – WeFarm started as an Impact project for Google and they won 04:36 – They used the prize as capital 04:42 – The prize was £500K 05:04 – Team size is 20 and is still growing; they're around the globe 05:41 – WeFarm uses radio to connect with more farmers 05:51 – WeFarm partnered with radio stations and invited farmers on 06:00 – 4-5K people were joining WeFarm in just an hour 06:12 – WeFarm also partners with businesses where farmers buy 06:45 – WeFarm currently has 140K farmers on their platform 06:55 – WeFarm measures activity by the number of users who actively contribute every month 07:55 – WeFarm is also available online 08:15 – WeFarm has a super active marketplace 08:32 – WeFarm doesn't incentivize people who answer inquiries, just like Quora 08:50 – WeFarm's roadmap this year 09:00 – WeFarm has 20 people 09:30 – WeFarm already has a couple of commercial contacts with a major retailer in UK 09:48 – "We have validated our revenue sources" 10:00 – 2017 target revenue is around $50K 11:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: A business does NOT always have to be revenue focused; helping people can be a goal in and of itself. We have a responsibility to help guide those who need it and access those who still do not have the internet. Don't be afraid to make mistakes, but be sure to learn from them.