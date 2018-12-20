Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
642: ParkEvergreen $100/mo Per Airport Parking Space to Help You Park Faster with CEO Ben Cantey
Ben Cantey. He’s a San Francisco entrepreneur and has a passion about solving problems and changing lives through technology. He teaches entrepreneurship and lean methodology at universities and high schools on his free time. He’s launching some bad-ass technology with a handful of math geniuses in a parking space. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Rough Riders What CEO do you follow? –  Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Yesware Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 8 1/2 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Execute faster”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:18 – Nathan introduces Ben to the show 01:51 – Park Evergreen revolutionizes the way parking is sold and managed at airports 01:55 – Airports currently use a whole stack of services, suppliers and contractors that are outdated 02:15 – Park Evergreen uses geolocation technology to bring physical parking online 02:25 – Travelers can find a reserve pay per parking through Park Evergreen’s app 02:35 – Park Evergreen is somehow a marketplace 02:49 – Park Evergreen is more focused on the traveler’s experience 02:54 – Ben and his co-founders came from the consulting space 03:10 - Park Evergreen started out with customers who wanted to find paid street parking 03:23 – Park Evergreen currently has a couple of deals 03:30 – Park Evergreen started growing their revenue in June 03:54 – Ben is just happy that they got a great product market fit 04:03 – Most USA airports are now going into modernization projects 04:44 – There’s an interesting balance between travelers who prefer to leave their cars and those who prefer to just take an Uber car 04:53 – Park Evergreen’s average customers are business travelers who are gone for only a couple of days 05:18 – The airport modernization includes parking expansion 05:54 – Travels tend to get cheaper each year and more and more people are travelling 06:02 – The millennials demographic has the most frequent business and pleasure trips 06:28 – The parking growth is growing 4-5% per airport, per year 06:34 – Park Evergreen was founded in 2016 06:43 – Park Evergreen didn’t want to compete with parking meters and pay machines 07:08 – Park Evergreen was making a couple of thousand a month 07:22 – Park Evergreen made $15K topline 07:33 – Park Evergreen’s biggest cost was for CAC 08:02 – “It’s a tough market, people are used to their options” 08:10 – Park Evergreen pivoted because they’re tired of their mobile apps parking solutions 08:18 – SpotHero and ParkWhiz are the biggest in the space 08:28 – Park Evergreen has raised $150K from 500 startups 08:43 – Team size is 5 09:01 – The equity is divided by 5 co-founders 09:19 – Park Evergreen is bootstrapped and the 2 co-founders have been building everything for free 09:25 – Ben is in charge of closing deals and doing the strategy 09:40 – It’s a balanced team 10:03 – The team had some contractual work on the side and some have full-time jobs 11:11 – Park Evergreen charges a flat fee per space that they manage per month 11:39 – The average is $100 per space 11:55 – The average top 10 US airports manage 18K parking spaces 12:00 – Some double or triple 18K 12:10 – Park Evergreen’s market size in terms of market space is over 4M 12:50 – When a traveler books his flight, he books his parking space, too 13:06 – Park Evergreen shows the traveler 2 hours before his flight, the fastest route to the airport and to the parking space 13:22 – Park Evergreen can tell you exactly how long it will take a traveler to go from one place to another around the airport 13:46 – “I want our travelers to know when they look at their phones in the  morning, before they leave their house, what time will they arrive at the gate, ready to get on the plane” 14:20 – Park Evergreen started their user acquisition in March for the contracts 14:30 – Park Evergreen is using SMS initially 15:08 – “The only way to park is to use Park Evergreen” 15:18 – Park Evergreen is doing 500 spaces for their initial pilot 15:35 – Park Evergreen’s contracts are on an expansion plan 16:16 – As soon as you get to the airport, you can get a Park Evergreen ticket with a code that you will use to text 16:45 – You can pay Park Evergreen ahead of time via text 18:40 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Airport parking is a great space to be in at the moment because of the modernization projects that are on the way. To stay competitive in this space, provide the best traveler experience that you can. It’s can be quite difficult to broaden people’s understanding of their options, but that does NOT mean you shouldn’t try.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.