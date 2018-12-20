



634: Lice Killing Brush Raises $2.2M Pre-Sale, Retail For $20 Bucks to Kill Lice with No Chemicals with CEO David Tavor

David Tavor. He has more than 20 years of experience as a general manager and founder of Biotech Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Company. He served as a fighter pilot and a commander in the Israeli Air Force and retired with the rank of a colonel. Mr. Tavor holds an MA degree in political science and national defense studies and MBA studies. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Born to Life What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — David's common sense Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— About 3 or 4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Lean on yourself" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan introduces David to the show 02:04 – ParaSonic develops an ultra-sonic bomb that destroys lice and lice eggs 03:39 – ParaSonic developed a comb that treats lice in just one stroke of the comb 03:50 – The clinical trial was just completed and it was a success 04:52 – ParaSonic started in 2014 05:08 – The company was established within a technological incubator 05:16 – The incubator has 23% equity 05:45 – The incubator had put in $600K 05:51 – ParaSonic has raised an additional $1.6M 05:56 – ParaSonic is also in the process of raising $2M 06:28 – The rounds are equity rounds 07:28 – David's wife, Dana, is also part of the company 08:11 – ParaSonic has 5 team members who are mostly engineers 08:46 – The comb is going to be an over-the-counter product 09:05 – There will be 3 types of combs 09:25 – The comb's bristles are disposable 10:17 – David is also a chairman of 2 other companies 10:46 – One company developed a toothbrush where you can see your plaque through an app while you're brushing 12:17 – David is a freelancer for Colgate 13:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Developing a product in an industry that you are already familiar with is best for you. Consumers will believe in your product when you use the product yourself. Trust and lean on yourself.