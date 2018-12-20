



632: Recursion enzyme company raises $23M, launched in 2013 now 40 people with drugs ready for market with CEO Christopher Gibson

Christopher Gibson. He's the co-founder and CEO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, a biotech company leveraging the latest automation, computation and biological tools to perform drug discovery at scale. Chris holds a BS in bioengineering, a BA in managerial studies, and a bioengineering PhD from the University of Utah. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Perry Fell Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 5.3 to 5.4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Chris wished he knew where he was going to go so he could get to where he is now, faster Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:12 – Recursion shortcuts the long, arduous path of drug discovery into the market 02:24 – Recursion combines the best elements of biology, automation, and computation 02:34 – Recursion partners with large pharmaceutical companies 02:45 – Recursion partnered with Sanofi Genzyme 02:51 – Sanofi had drugs that didn't end up in the market 03:10 – The challenges involved in being target-based 04:00 – Recursion earns from partnerships and royalties 04:20 – Recursion also has an internal pipeline for the drugs that they've developed themselves 04:43 – Recursion doesn't earn from the internal pipeline 05:51 – Recursion and what they receive from their partners 06:28 – There are partnerships with very, little upfront 06:34 – There are partnerships that have 8 figures, upfront 06:46 – The number of scientists that will work on the drug is also considered 07:22 – If Recursion is successful with their deals, they get royalties 08:38 – The royalties' lifeline 08:56 – Recursion has 40 people 09:25 – Recursion was launched in 2013 09:34 – They sat in their office until January 2014 10:01 – Chris was part of a program where he was paid a stipend, so he broke even 10:20 – Chris' parents were excited about his PhD 10:37 – Recursion has raised $19M in equity and $5M non-diluted from grants and private foundations 11:28 – Recursion's valuation as a platform company 12:14 – If Recursion will be successful, they will impact the society in a big way 12:41 – It is vision-based 12:54 – First year revenue was 6 figures 13:12 – "Our deals have been strategic in terms of the way we put them together" 13:45 – 2017 target 16:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Different sources of revenue benefit a company. The valuation of your company depends on how your company is currently performing and how well they will perform in the industry. First year revenue isn't always nil.