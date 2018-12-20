



631: Saleswise Raises $3m, Launches Product, Helping 12 Customers Deveop Better Relationships with Their Data with CEO Gregg Freishtat

Gregg Freishtat. He's a technology executive with over 20 years of experience leading innovative and transformative companies. He founded 4 venture-backed startups, all of which had successful exits and is now building a company called SalesWise. He's deeply rooted in venture capital and the management of internet technology companies having led several through acquisitions. He's also handled developing and disruptive technologies, convergence of telecom plus internet, personal finance and online banking, web-based analytics and digital media, such as online marketing and currently relationship intelligence. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Mark Benioff Favorite online tool? – FullStory Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Don't sell your first company for $20M, when you can sell it for $50M" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:18 – Nathan introduces Gregg to the show 01:59 – SalesWise is a business relationship intelligence platform 02:03 – SalesWise helps sales leaders gain visibility of the most important relationships they have 02:17 – SalesWise is a SaaS company, but doesn't charge per seat 02:21 – SalesWise believes in democratizing data 02:31 – SalesWise prices based on the company size 02:52 – Average customer pay per month 02:53 – $500/month for entry level companies with less than 100 employees 03:00 – A company with 2K employees pays $2500 a month 03:11 – SalesWise was founded in 2015 and their current product was launched 4 months ago 03:33 – Gregg sold his last company to Outbrain 04:23 – SalesWise was bootstrapped for 6-8 months 04:50 – Gregg has raised a total of just over $3M 04:58 – All priced rounds 05:02 – Gregg's initial capital was a convertible note 05:12 – SalesWise has 12 team members and is currently hiring sales and marketing people 05:46 – SalesWise's current number of customers 06:00 – Average MRR 06:10 – The whole team is based in the Atlanta Tech Village 06:30 – Anticipated customer churn 07:16 – Some of SalesWise's competitors are Salesforce and Xero 08:17 – The guys in the BI space, like Domo and Tableau 08:43 – SalesWise isn't into web scraping 08:38 – SalesWise uses Clearbit 08:55 – SalesWise is breaking the linear relationship you have with email 09:29 – SalesWise walked directly into the APIs of Salesforce and Gmail 10:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Use your frustration as motivation to make things better. Keep building companies – you're constantly learning and contributing to the industry while doing so. Don't settle for less or devalue yourself and your company – reach beyond your expectations.