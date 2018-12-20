



EP 628: RapidAPI w/ 19 YO Founder Raises $3.5M, Helping You Connect to API's Faster with CEO Iddo Gino

In Episode #628, Nathan interviews Iddo Gino. He's the CEO and co-founder of RapidAPI which he founded when he was 16 years old. He's listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 list and previously, he was the co-organizer at Hacking Gen Y. Originally from Israel, Iddo, currently resides in San Francisco, California where he runs RapidAPI and runs JavaScript projects on the side. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Stewart Butterfield Favorite online tool? — GitHub Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — 6-7 hours If you could let your 10-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew what I didn't know back then" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan introduces Iddo to the show 01:57 – RapidAPI let developers find APIs online 02:09 – RapidAPI has a marketplace model where developers can pay for the APIs 02:16 – RapidAPI's processing fee is from 10% - 25% 02:30 – The fee depends on the API vendor 02:46 – RapidAPI is like a point connection for developers to find APIs 02:55 – Iddo was part of Hacking Gen Y 03:09 – Iddo realized how powerful APIs were while he was at Hacking Gen Y 03:18 – Iddo created the first version of RapidAPI 03:41 – Together with Iddo is his co-founder, Mickey Haslavsky 03:49 – Team size is 20 03:58 – The engineering team is in Israel and marketing and sales teams are in San Francisco 04:10 – Developers' salaries in Israel 04:34 – RapidAPI just announced their seed round in November 04:44 – Total amount raised was $3.5M and an equity round 05:00 – RapidAPI started as an open-source project 05:40 – There are 148K apps or projects that have used Slack in RapidAPI 05:54 – Slack is a free API and the service is free, but there are paid APIs 06:43 – Average MRR 07:06 – The fee is charged from the API and not the consumer 07:16 – Any consumer transaction in RapidAPI is free 07:31 – One of the most popular paid APIs is Twilio 08:01 – If someone connects to Twilio API through RapidAPI, that's when RapidAPI takes the processing fee 08:31 – "RapidAPI is all about neighboring developers to connect with APIs" 08:40 – RapidAPI will soon open a facility for developers 09:12 – Iddo volunteered for Hacking Gen Y and helped Hackathons 09:21 – Iddo was working on creating apps and websites prior to RapidAPI 09:36 – Iddo is currently 19 and his parents are just excited for him and what he does 09:54 – Iddo still thinks of going back to college, but is currently enjoying RapidAPI's success at the moment 11:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: APIs are powerful and having a one point connection is beneficial for the developers. In the process of helping people, you also learn from them. Being an entrepreneur at an early age opens you up to the opportunity to learn more.