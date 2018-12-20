



EP 621:BluePrintRegistry Raises $1.7M, Passes 2500 Postings and $10M in Transaction Volume with CEO Nevin Shetty

In Episode #621, Nathan interviews Nevin Shetty. He's the co-founder and CEO of Blueprint Registry, an innovative wedding registry platform where you can shop for products from a variety of retailers based on the layout of your home. The company has generated over $10M in their first 2 years of operation. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Smarter Faster Better What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — SimilarWeb Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I should've learned computer programming" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Nevin to the show 02:00 – Blueprint Registry is a wedding registry platform for newly-engaged couples 02:23 – Blueprint Registry gets commission from the retailers on their platform 02:38 – An example of Blueprint Registry's partners is Target 02:43 – Nevin explains how their platform works and how it is different from the traditional wedding registry 03:08 – Instead of couples going to different retailers physically, they can just go to Blueprint Registry 03:23 – Blueprint Registry has a unique visual representation of your home 03:45 – Blueprint Registry was conceptualized in January 2015 03:49 – Nevin shares how he came up with the idea 04:04 – Blueprint Registry's co-founder is a designer 04:13 – Nevin found his co-founder through networking 04:55 – The equity conversation with the co-founder 05:21 – Blueprint Registry was launched in 2014 05:29 – Blueprint Registry did $225K of gross sales 05:44 – Average cart value 05:53 – Blueprint Registry raised $700K with friends and families 05:58 – Blueprint Registry did $4M in sales in 2015 06:04 – Blueprint Registry did $6M in sales in 2016 06:12 – Blueprint Registry has had 2000 users 06:19 – Blueprint Registry is originally focused on weddings but now they have people who use them for baby registries, house warming parties, and fundraising 06:40 – Blueprint Registry spends the most on development and marketing 07:25 – Team size 07:46 – Blueprint Registry just closed a million dollar seed round 08:00 – It was an equity round 08:09 – The friend and family round was a convertible note 08:12 – Nevin shares why he decided to have an equity round 08:45 – Blueprint Registry's value depends on gross and growth 08:55 – 2017 target revenue 09:09 – Blueprint Registry deals with seasonality 09:30 – There's no monthly subscription 10:20 – Nevin wants to keep Blueprint Registry as accessible as possible 10:35 – Blueprint Registry was founded in New York and they stayed for a year and a half 10:38 – Blueprint Registry is currently based in Seattle 11:15 – Blueprint Registry's biggest competitors 11:26 – The wedding registry market is a huge market 11:38 – Zola, Myregistry, Honeyfund are some of the newest in the market 11:53 – Blueprint Registry has the lowest fees 12:00 – 2.5% of credit card processing fee 12:25 – Nevin will accept Zola's $20M imaginary acquisition depending on their vision 13:43 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Finding co-founders is easy, choosing the right one is hard. In a saturated space, having the best features that set you apart can make all the difference. An acquisition will not always depend on the price.