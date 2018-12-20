Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 620: ConversionXL Doing $200k+/Mo With 3 Products, Live Masterclass, Agency, and Self-Serve with CEO Peep Leja
Peep Laja. He’s the founder of CXL. He was voted as the most influential, conversion rate optimization expert in the world. He helps fast-growing companies grow faster through his services, coaching and CXL Institute’s certification programs along with his world-favorite optimization blog. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Used to be Ready, Fire, Aim What CEO do you follow? –  No Favorite online tool? — Google Analytics and Intercom Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Peep wished that he had thought bigger when he was younger   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:33 – Nathan introduces Peep to the show 02:18 – CXL is an optimization company 02:30 – CXL does conversion optimization 02:40 – CXL also teaches about conversion optimization and everything a company needs to grow fast 03:13 – CXL has been an agency model for the longest time 03:31 – Conversion XL Institute was launched in 2016 03:41 – It also has a monthly subscription 03:52 – MRR as an agency 04:11 – In running an agency, it doesn’t make sense to work with small businesses 04:59 – CXL has a minimum engagement of 3 months 05:06 – The size of the client determines their length of stay with CXL 05:17 – CXL agency currently has an average of 15 clients 05:26 – Team size is 10 05:32 – Agency people are mostly based in Estonia 05:38 – Peep is based in Austin and is mostly working on the institute side 05:54 – Peep only steps into the agency, if needed 06:08 – CXL has a blog where most lead generation happens 06:19 – CXL has 2 full-time writers for the blog 06:35 – Average MRR 07:10 – Peep is working on the scaling aspect of the institute 07:32 – “Self-paced is not a good model for learning” 07:40 – Coursera, Udacity and other e-learning platforms struggle with churn 08:16 – CXL Institute added live courses which are happening in real time 08:30 – The participation rate is way higher than the self-pace courses 08:38 – The reasons why the participation rate is higher 09:01 – Self-pace is priced at $99 a month 09:04 – Live courses have a one-time fee per course and there are 2 courses per month which are priced from $299 to $499 10:08 – Average number of students per course 10:41 – CXL Institute has their predominant list 10:47 – CXL Institute also uses retargeting 10:56 – CXL Institute is now starting to explore affiliate marketing 11:09 – List size 11:24 – The blog was launched at the end of 2011 11:43 – The pop-up is the most effective CTA that drives more opt-ins 12:18 – Peep shares how to make a pop-up for a blog 12:33 – CXL Institute is using Bounce Exchange 12:50 – “We try not to annoy the users” 13:04 – Bounce Exchange CEO was in Episode 253 of the Top 13:27 – CXL Institute does a revenue-share model with the instructors 13:34 – The instructors are marketing their classes on their own, as well 14:18 – The live course inclusions 15:02 – It is like a one day workshop 15:30 – The big companies are the ones who buy the self-paced courses 15:52 – CXL Institute currently has 1 certification program 16:04 – CXL Institute is adding 2-3 certifications quarterly 16:30 – Peep initially thought the self-paced would be for small businesses 17:30 – Annual signup is 20-25% 18:10 – CXL Institute is having a conference called CXL Live 18:16 – A whole resort is booked for the conference 18:30 – The conference will be at Hyatt Regency Hill Country ,in San Antonio 18:38 – A ticket includes a 2-night stay and meals 18:50 – The conference will be on April 5-7 18:55 – Visit live.conversionxl.com for more details 21:15 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: As an agency, the amount of time spent working with small and big companies is the same, so it’s better to stick with the big ones. Self-paced learning faces more churn than live courses. Think big and don’t just settle on what you think you can do—aim higher.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Organifi – The juice was Nathan’s life saver during his trip in Southeast Asia Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.