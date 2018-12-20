



EP 617: DataSigns Raises $5.4M, Gives Loans To Indian Credit Borrowers At 1/2 The Rate Money Sharks Do With CEO Monish Anand

Monish Anand. He's a banker, a technologist, and a Fintech evangelist. Above everything else, he's a father. He spent 20+ plus years in corporate working for large banks and technology companies only to realize that they were not solving big problems and quite frankly, were often part of the problem. His company, Datasigns Technologies, aims to provide underserved and unserved access to optimal credit. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Calvin and Hobbes What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar and Google Task Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew what Internet was" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:35 – Nathan introduces Monish to the show 02:20 – Datasigns Technologies started last year 02:32 – Datasigns Technologies gives credit ratings 02:38 – 400M people in India apply for loans yearly 02:42 – Less than 107 get loans from banks and other financial institutions 03:00 – Datasigns Technologies tries to bridge the gap between the credit givers and credit takers 03:15 – Datasigns Technologies has grade scoring algorithms 03:35 – Monish believes that the calculus used to determine credit worthiness is not good enough 04:03 – Datasigns Technologies calculates data from sources and turns them into algorithms 04:10 – Monish shares his driver's experience applying for a loan 05:18 – Datasigns Technologies relies on mobile data 05:48 – Datasigns Technologies has a mobile app 06:06 – Datasigns Technologies' marketing explained 06:35 – Datasigns Technologies has a tie-up with micro-small to medium enterprises 07:00 – Datasigns Technologies does financial literacy for the enterprises 07:21 – There are 75K people who now understands Datasigns Technologies 07:54 – Datasigns Technologies has around 10K app downloads 08:07 – Datasigns Technologies has closed 600 loans 08:20 – Loan terms 09:24 – Datasigns Technologies was Angel funded, last year 09:31 – They have raised around $400K on an equity round 09:39 – Datasigns Technologies is raising another round of $5M 09:50 – Nathan breaks down the math 10:27 – Datasigns Technologies' interest rate varies from 22-26% 10:46 – Interest rates, in India, are much higher than in the USA 11:27 – Datasigns Technologies is the only company in India that is mandated by financial institutions to acquire customers 12:00 – Loan sharks charge 3% a month 12:40 – Datasigns Technologies has a processing fee and a basic interest rate 13:03 – How Datasigns Technologies makes money 13:43 – Datasigns Technologies helps banks build their books 14:00 – Why Datasigns Technologies is raising $5M 14:22 – Team size is 17 14:36 – All based in Bangalore, India 14:45 – Monish shares why he started Datasigns Technologies 15:05 – "There are people who deserve loans, but are not getting loans from the banks" 16:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be the solution—not just part of the problem. There are people who deserve a loan, but are not given a chance—Monish wants to change that. The fintech space is one of the hottest spaces, at the moment.