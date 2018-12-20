Podcast / The Top
EP 613: 16 Year Old Doing $70k MRR Helping You Put Your Ads Inside of Taxis' in India with CEO Sahil Arora
Sahil Arora. He’s an entrepreneur, author, and a guitarist and defies what you think someone his age could do. Tune in to learn his entrepreneurial story, from creating the Vuzelaa Group to jumpstarting Tabverts—a company that broadcasts ads in taxis all over India. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Steve Jobs What CEO do you follow? –  Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — No Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “You could get a Lamborghini at the age of 10”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan introduces Sahil to the show 01:35 – Vuzelaa Group is the parent company which Sahil started when he was 16 01:51 – Under Vuzelaa Group, they created Tabverts; a company that broadcasts ads in taxis all over India 02:11 – Tabverts’ pricing 02:45 – Tabverts was launched in 2016 03:06 – Sahil is the sole founder of Vuzelaa Group 03:20 – Sahil shares how he found people on Twitter and got them on board 03:59 – Sahil shares how he convinced them to join 04:55 – Sahil shows Nathan his sample pitch 06:28 – Sahil is 18 now 06:45 – There are around 10K cabs in India with Tabverts’ hardware 06:50 – Sahil shares how he funded Tabverts 07:05 – Sahil spent $100K in the early stage of the business 07:12 – Sahil raised $500K in an equity round 07:32 – The $500K was from a VC based in India 07:50 – The brands that pay Sahil 08:18 – Sahil shares how the brand, Snapdeal, pays him 08:40 – Average pay per second 09:45 – Tabverts’ customers can track their ads’ performance through an app 10:14 – The clicks on the tablet can also be tracked 10:37 – Sahil shares how the ads’ loophole functions 11:00 – Team size 11:08 – MRR is $70K 11:35 – Sahil shares how his team operates 11:56 – Sahil dropped out of high school and won’t go to college 12:26 – Tabverts has a predictive revenue stream 12:35 – Sahil’s future plans for Tabverts 13:18 – How Tabverts deals with the cabs 14:05 – The key metrics Tabverts tracks 14:38 – 2017 goal 14:50 – Sahil shares what he does with the revenue he gets 15:23 – Cost per hardware 15:48 – Sahil shares how their tabs work 16:16 – Tabverts only shows the ads that may be interesting for the people riding in cabs 16:47 – Tabverts is tied up with Uber 16:57 – The amount Tabverts pays Uber 17:55 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Entrepreneurship knows no age. Continue to grow your company by investing consistently. You can find your clientele through social media – you just have to have the right pitch.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
