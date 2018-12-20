



EP 610: Toofr Hits 100 Active Customers Paying $180 Monthly to Get Better, More Accurate Emails With CEO Ryan Buckley

Ryan Buckley. He's a serial entrepreneur, a founder and CEO of Scripted and Toofr. He focuses on solving the problems that marketers and business owners deal with on a daily basis such as connecting businesses with writers. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Rework What CEO do you follow? – Josh Pigford Favorite online tool? — HubSpot CRM Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Ryan would tell himself not to be so stressed and just say "yes" as much as possible Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan introduces Ryan to the show 01:40 – Scripted is marketplace that matches businesses with writers 01:45 – Scripted has a subscription fee 02:19 – Scripted has raised a total of $15M 02:23 – Scripted was launched in 2011 02:26 – Ryan started in screenwriting 02:40 – Ryan shares how he started Scripted 03:04 – "We just followed the market" 03:12 – Toofr came before Scripted 03:50 – Ryan shares how Toofr came to life 04:17 – Ryan was using Genius software and had a drip campaign 04:35 – Ryan learned about Phyton 05:14 – Toofr is different from the original script 05:29 – Toofr is a SaaS model 05:32 – RPU 05:45 – Ryan put up the paywall in 2013 06:32 – Ryan used Toofr to learn web development 06:37 – Toofr is completely bootstrapped 06:45 – Team size 07:40 – Toofr has a hundred customers 08:00 – Gross customer churn 08:40 – Toofr relies solely on organic traffic 08:55 – Ryan shares why he thinks people leave Toofr 09:20 – Ryan shares the improvements that he can make to reduce churn numbers 10:10 – Toofr has 16K registered users 10:27 – Toofr's competition 10:59 – "Hunter kicks my ass in SEO" 11:30 – Toofr has better data 11:59 – Toofr has multiple sources 13:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Learn as you go — as you build your business, be mindful of all the opportunities to learn. There are great advantages in working with a small team. Use your competition as motivation to make yourself better.