



The Top

EP 609: Pagecloud Raises $8.5M Helping 8500 SMB's Drag and Drop Websites Together with CEO Craig Fitzpatrick

Craig Fitzpatrick. He’s a serial entrepreneur, self-professed child nerd, and CEO of PageCloud. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Biography of Steve Jobs What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Jump in while there’s still nothing to lose” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan introduces Craig to the show 01:48 – PageCloud is a SaaS business 02:10 – PageCloud is different from Weebly and Wix, but they are in the same space 03:28 – PageCloud has reinvented the experience for desktop publishing and puts it into your browser 03:56 – Average customer pay per month 04:08 – RPU 04:22 – PageCloud was launched in September 2014 04:48 – Craig started PageCloud as a hobby 04:48 – Craig has been frustrated with desktop publishing in the past 05:20 – Craig shares how he started the planning and creating of PageCloud 06:15 – Craig’s previous company 06:45 – Team size 06:52 – The team is based in Canada 07:05 – PageCloud is well-funded 07:17 – PageCloud has raised a few rounds 07:40 – First three rounds are convertible note and the fourth one is a priced round 07:55 – Average number of customers 08:15 – MRR 08:24 – PageCloud was in Kickstarter 09:00 – Below $200K MRR 09:23 – Craig shares how they pre-sell: 10:00 – They built a landing page from TechCrunch’s promo video 10:30 – Craig did a lot of marketing before the launch 11:19 – Starting price point 11:30 – Average number of units sold 12:21 – Craig learned how to do effective marketing in 6 months 12:40 – Craig put in $1M in paid advertising 12:56 – The payback was just after a month 13:10 – Gross customer churn 14:30 – CAC 14:50 – LTV 15:32 – 2017 goal 17:01 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t be afraid to invest in marketing – it shows that you believe in your product. Be innovative—make a change in an industry that is quite stationary. There is no time better than the present to get started. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives