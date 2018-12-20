Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 607: The SaaS Co Passes $90k MRR Helping 20 Companies Get Leads And Qualified Meetings with CEO Peter Schlecht
Peter Schlecht. He’s the founder and CEO of The SaaS Co whose aim is to change sales through artificial intelligence as they have launched  their new product, Lisa. He’s a 30-year old from Germany—a poker and e-sports playing, politician who became an entrepreneur. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Der Weg zum erfolgreichen Unternehmer What CEO do you follow? –  Felix Staeritz Favorite online tool? — OneTap Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Stop earlier with politicians, don’t do your masters and study entrepreneurship earlier”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan introduces Peter to the show 01:37 – Peter makes more money in entrepreneurship than being a politician 01:58 – The SaaS Co is an agency for B2B lead generation 01:55 – The SaaS Co is subscription based 02:06 – The SaaS Co’s focus is Lisa 02:14 – Lisa is a bot for salespeople 02:18 – Lisa reads and replies to your email 02:52 – Lisa doesn’t delete emails and won’t reply if she can’t find an answer to an email 03:08 – The SaaS Co was founded in July, 2014 03:17 – First year revenue 03:22 – The SaaS Co was selling the service of full-sales for tech companies 03:34 – The SaaS Co specializes in appointment setting for B2B tech companies 03:51 – The SaaS Co was providing 4 services 04:23 – The payment depends on a company size 04:44 – The fee for every qualified lead 05:05 – Current number of customers 05:19 – MRR 06:12 – No charge for Lisa, at the moment 06:20 – Anyone can sign up for Lisa 06:41 – The SaaS Co was bootstrapped until last year 06:53 – The SaaS Co raised €500K from angels and €300K from The European Union funding 07:55 – Peter shares how they get new customers 09:03 – The SaaS Co doesn’t buy leads from other sources for verification 09:08 – The SaaS Co uses datavalidations.com to validate their leads 09:38 – Peter uses Full Contact 09:50 – The SaaS Co finding leads process 11:15 – The SaaS Co scrapes data from open sources 11:40 – The SaaS Co tried other sources, but the price point has to be considered 12:10 – Team size 12:16 – There are 17 developers and the rest are on sales 12:30 – No paid marketing, at the moment 12:44 – Customer churn 13:06 – The SaaS Co needs to keep on adding new customers to sustain growth 13:55 – The SaaS Co’s big focus is on Lisa and Peter believes she will add more value to the company 14:55 – The SaaS Co is based in Berlin 15:15 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: There are many things to consider when it comes to subscribing to other sources for leads; price is a major factor. One way to get people to sign up for a new product is to offer it for free. Get into business early as early as possible.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
