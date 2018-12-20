



The Top

EP 604: Lumo Accelerator Invests $150k in VRee To Give You Full Body Virtual Reality Experiences with CEO Andy Lurling

Andy Lürling and his business partner, Menno Bischops. Andy has over 15 years of experience in the startup world and is truly a serial entrepreneur. He has tons of experience in corporate and the corporate environment including strategy, business development and product development in entertaining and series gaming, VR, AR and online applications. He and Menno are working on a company called VRee. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Exponential Organization - Andy What CEO do you follow? – Andy Lürling Favorite online tool? — Google Maps and Google Docs Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Go for it—just do it” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:21 – Nathan introduces Andy and Menno to the show 02:05 – LUMO Labs is a 2-year accelerator 03:30 – LUMO labs is all capital at this point 04:27 – The size of the funds that LUMO Labs has contributed 05:08 – The number of investment rounds LUMO Labs has made 05:20 – Official launch of LUMO Labs 06:30 – Menno shares what VRee does 07:00 – The full-body VR experience 07:26 – The VR suits, headset and goggles are wireless 08:05 – It is like augmented laser tag 08:42 – VRee also offers e-sports 09:18 – The capital VRee has raised 09:50 – The grant is non-dilutive 10:05 – Menno shares how they earn from VRee 10:29 – VRee is currently showcasing what their platform can offer 10:43 – VRee has revenue, but it’s not substantial yet 11:11 – VRee is usually used in pop-up events 11:30 – VRee is in current talks with VR arcades for permanent installation 12:42 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Accelerators is a great avenue for startups to get going. You may have to start small and that may mean intermittent revenue. Just go for it, take courage and just do it! Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives