EP 603: Velasca Has Sold 20,000 Italian Shoes to 15,000 Men, $1.6m 2016 Revenue, $750k Raised with CEO Enrico Casati
Enrico Casati. He is the co-founder and CEO Velasca, a company that specializes in handcrafted shoes. Enrico is based in Milan, Italy. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 4-Hour Workweek What CEO do you follow? –  Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Adabra Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Know your audience before doing anything business related”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:43 – Nathan introduces Enrico to the show 02:03 – Velasca is an online brand focused on hand-crafted shoes 02:26 – Velasca was self-funded and had a VC round 02:39 – Velasca had raised €750K 03:01 – It was an equity round 03:18 – Enrico’s dad was an entrepreneur but not a shoe maker 03:31 – Enrico shares how the idea of Velasca started 03:51 – It was 4 years ago when Enrico started Velasca 04:34 – Enrico shares about one of their products 04:52 – The source of the raw materials 05:30 – The cost to make the Artista shoes 05:52 – 2.4 markup 06:47 – Net margin 06:52 – Depends on the marketing budget you want to spend 06:59 – High growth pace 07:32 – “We invest so much on marketing” 08:10 – Velasca has spent €20K on marketing in January 2017 08:38 – Enrico had the first idea of Velasca in the summer of 2012 08:52 – The first collection on their website was launched in May 2013 09:25 – The first year was about the testing 09:34 – Since September 2014, Velasca has grown in people 09:43 – Current team size is 10 09:54 – Around 15K customers have bought from Velasca 10:17 – Average check out value 10:50 – Customer repurchase rate 11:52 – CAC 12:00 – LTV 12:10 – “The lifetime is really worth the cost we’re spending” 12:45 – Velasca has sold around 20K pairs of shoes 12:56 – Velasca’s best-seller is the Black Oxford 13:16 – “Versatility is what makes the shoes’ 14:00 – First year revenue is €60K 14:04 - €200K the second year 14:08 - €1.6M the third year 14:43 – Topline revenue 15:25 – Enrico’s goal is to reach €4M 16:06 – Enrico spends more on paid advertising 18:08 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Study your product, first, before putting it in public. Invest paid marketing that performs well. Your relationship with your customers will reflect on your customer retention.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
