



The Top

EP 598: Fidzup Riases $3.7M, Helping 2500 Retail Locations Track In Store Visits From Advertising, 25 Team with CEO Olivier Magnan-Saurin

Olivier Magnan-Saurin. He’s the CEO and co-founder of Fidzup which provides innovation retargeting solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses such as retail chains and shopping centers. Olivier founded Fidzup right after school, in between school, and a little bit of freelancing works. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – On M'Avait Dit Que C'Etait Impossible: Le Manifeste Du Fondateur de Criteo What CEO do you follow? – Jean-Baptiste Rudelle Favorite online tool? — Pipedrive Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Create your own company” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces Olivier to the show 01:42 – Fidzup provides marketing platforms for physical retailers 02:04 – For physical retailers, clicks don’t have any value 02:25 – Fidzup sells advertising campaigns to retailers 02:38 – Fidzup is a CPC model and gets paid for every in-store visit 03:20 – Fidzup is currently working with 2500 retailers in Europe 03:43 – Fidzup was created in 2011 03:58 – In 2014, Olivier decided to start an advertising platform 04:11 – Fidzup tracks the retailer using Wi-Fi or sensor 04:57 – Fidzup is able to track 80% of the customers entering the store 05:16 – Olivier shares how they get the customer’s phone information 05:56 – When a customer opens an online ad, they can track that customer 06:43 – Average online campaign cost per brand 07:20 – Fidzup buys CPM and sells CPE 08:00 – Fidzup has recently raised $3.7M 08:39 – Team size 08:50 – Olivier hopes to double their team size 09:00 – First year revenue 09:50 – 2016 total revenue 10:04 – Average annual pay per customer 11:00 – Ad volume per year 11:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Online advertisement is not always valuable to brick-and-mortar businesses, these businesses still rely on physical advertisement. Be patient with yourself and your company—growth takes time. If you’re in stuck between joining a company or creating your own, choose the latter. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives