EP 595: nDreams is #1 VR Application Creator, 250,000 Sold, $6M in Funding with CEO Patrick O'Luanaigh

Nathan interviews Patrick O'Luanaigh. He started as a programmer and designer at Codemasters 20 years ago, working on micro machines V3. Prior to founding nDreams, in 2006, he was a creative director at Eidos where he was responsible for the design and gameplay of all the titles there including the well-known Tomb Raider Legend and Hitman Blood Money. nDreams is now 50 people strong and pivoted to solely focusing on virtual reality 3 years ago. nDreams has launched 6 VR titles to date. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Chimp Paradox What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk and Brendan Iribe Favorite online tool? — Box Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Life is too short to play it safe, you gotta take your risk. It's so much more exciting even though it is scary, you just gotta do it. Be brave!" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:18 – Nathan introduces Patrick to the show 02:07 – The greatest challenge of VR (virtual reality) at the moment is the limited number of hardware available 02:16 – "We are still figuring out how to make the very best games in the experience of VR" 02:36 – nDreams' game that has generated the most income is Perfect Beach 03:02 – nDreams' key metric is the number of units sold 03:18 – nDreams has sold 250K units 03:49 – nDreams has 50 people in the team 03:56 – Ideas come from anyone in the studio 04:05 – They work with the best idea and do an estimate 04:25 – There's a lot of things to learn in VR 04:30 – nDreams focuses on gameplay 04:49 – Perfect can be purchased on Google Play Store or your VR digital store 05:16 – Mobile version currently costs $2.99 05:20 – The high-end version costs around $7.99 05:40 – nDreams has earned 75K from Perfect 05:50 – The challenge of PlayStation VR is the price 06:06 – Patrick has not heard of other competitors who have sold as much VR as they have 06:44 – It's hard to tell the total potential basis for the VR space 07:00 – Patrick started the company 10 years ago 07:36 – nDreams was bootstrapped but they raised capital for VR 08:06 – nDreams has raised around $6M 08:14 – Patrick started the business even before the start of the VR market 08:41 – 2016 top line revenue 09:30 – Patrick can predict which games will do well even when they're still early in the market 09:43 – nDreams is trying out different games and genres 09:53 – "We're in the stage of learning what works well" 10:08 – In nDreams' released games, SkyDIEving is the only one that's for free 10:48 – Perfect Beach was from an experiment 11:08 – Gunner's expenses 11:45 – nDreams is launching more games this year 12:30 – Patrick shares where most people are buying their games 13:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Being in a space that is new can be challenging because of the limited data and resources. You learn in every process you take . Life is too short to play it safe—be brave and take those risks!