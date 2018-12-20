



The Top

EP 593: XOR Data Announcing $2m Funding Round Live, Invested $800k Before Any Revenue with CEO Mike Cook

Mike Cook. He founded XOR Data Exchange to bring privacy and accountability back to data management. Today, his organization works with the nation's largest financial institutions to fight fraud and manage risk. You might have never seen Mike presenting the newest consumer tech, but rest assured every digital entity in America is safer under his watchful eye. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – How to Win Friends and Influence People What CEO do you follow? – Sam Yagan Favorite online tool? — Periscope Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That you should go to anger management" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Mike to the show 02:10 – Mike mentions how XOR Data Exchange works 02:54 – Mike wanted to create a company where financial institutions can share their data with one another 03:16 – XOR Data Exchange is a B2B model 03:21 – XOR Data Exchange will eventually help consumers 04:04 – Mike shares how XOR Data Exchange will work in between companies 04:31 – Companies like AIG and JP Chase Morgan store data 05:32 – XOR Data Exchange changes the mentality of the pipe 06:25 – XOR Data Exchange generates revenue by building pre-exchanges 07:17 – XOR Data Exchange charges transaction fees based on return data 07:38 – XOR Data Exchange is a pay-as-you-go model 07:43 – XOR Data Exchange is building a new exchange focusing on financial services companies where companies can exchange fraud information 08:10 – XOR Data Exchange was launched in January 2014 08:20 – First year revenue is nothing 08:27 – Mike put in his own money in XOR Data Exchange 08:34 – Mike sold his company ID Analytics to fund XOR Data Exchange 08:40 – Mike sold ID Analytics in 2012, which he started in 2000 08:56 – Mike was 17 when he started ID Analytics 09:15 – Mike had 2 other co-founders 09:26 – Mike tried to work in a big company after his exit 09:56 – Mike has raised $6M and will close $2M, today 10:53 – The last round was in August 2015 11:22 – Most of the money from the current round is from the previous investors 11:36 – Mike shares about his Angel investors 12:40 – "Raising a Series B in this environment is not the easiest thing to do" 12:51 – Mike explains what he means by this 13:20 – XOR Data Exchange is working with big customers 13:45 – "If you work with the top 6, 7, 8 financial services companies, you're really covering 90% of America" 14:05 – XOR Data Exchange has dozens of companies 14:23 – Team size 14:26 – XOR Data Exchange is not yet cashflow positive 15:05 – 2017 goal 15:25 – Most of the XOR Data Exchange employees are tech and based in Austin 17:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Reinvest your money in something that you believe in. The financial service space isn't the easiest environment to raise a Series B. If you work with the top 6, 7, or 8 financial services companies, you're really covering 90% of America.