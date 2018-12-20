



EP 589: HeptIo Growing Kubernetes Adoption With $8.5M Raised From Accel with Founder Craig McLuckie

Craig McLuckie. He's the founder and CEO of Heptio, a startup focused on making Kubernetes accessible enterprises. Prior to starting Heptio, Craig was a product manager at Google where he founded the Kubernetes project, launched Google compute engine and created The Cloud Native Computing Foundation that he also shared. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Influence What CEO do you follow? – Andrew Grove Favorite online tool? — Lever Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wished my 20-year old self understood the importance of kindness" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Craig to the show 01:55 – Kubernetes is a technology that is used to run applications in a production setting 02:16 – The idea is to take the collective learning that Google instilled over the last decade of building and running applications 02:35 – Kubernetes is an open-source technology 02:53 – Kubernetes is being widely adopted by enterprises but there are still some gaps 03:16 – Heptio's job is to make Kubernetes more accessible to a broad array of developers 03:47 – Heptio generates revenue through support, training and professional service and consultancy 04:25 – Heptio is currently on pre-product revenue 04:50 – By providing Heptio's professional service, they connect with customers and understand where the key gaps are 05:12 – Heptio has raised $8.5M 05:20 – The people backing Heptio 06:17 – Nathan simplifies Kubernetes' description 07:50 – Craig explains how Kubernetes actually works in applications 09:07 – Heptio wants to present the perfect idea of how machines should be operating 09:23 – Kubernetes provided the steps from thinking about virtual infrastructure to logical infrastructure 09:49 – At Heptio, they bring the idea of logical infrastructure to companies everywhere so they can experience a better way to decode without worrying about the difficult task of configuring 10:22 – Heptio also helps companies organize themselves around the technology 10:53 – It is like helping people stack the bricks of technology 11:58 – John and Craig started Kubernetes in Google and they had successes in the past 12:20 – Craig demonstrated clearly the product market fit for Kubernetes so they were able to raise $8.5M 12:40 – Craig has spent time with the community 13:10 – Craig quantifies the adoption of Kubernetes 13:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Kubernetes is an open source technology that is used to run applications in a production setting. Demonstrating your product's market CLEARLY can lead to investors believing and trusting your product. Remember the importance of being kind.