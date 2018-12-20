



The Top

EP 582: Simplero SaaS Team of 2 Makes $1M Per Year, Bootstrapped, Totally Happy Helping Users Sell Courses with CEO Calvin Correli

Calvin Correli. He’s the CEO of a holistically focused, multi-million dollar, online, all-in-one solution driven software company called Simplero. This company exists to reduce the stress associated with figuring out software systems and how to join them together. He’s passionate about helping online business owners do exactly what brings them the most life. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – There Is Nothing Wrong With You What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — FastMail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Not every night If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Invest in getting to know yourself, and who you are, and how you’re different” Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:20 – Nathan introduces Calvin to the show 02:49 – Simplero is a tool that helps people sell online 03:20 – Simplero is a SaaS business model 03:30 – Simplero was launched in 2009 03:39 – Calvin started to charge people in 2010 03:50 – Number of current paying customers is 700 04:02 – One of Simplero’s customers is Robin Green, who is an acupuncturist in California 04:25 – Robin decided to teach acupuncture online 04:42 – Robin made around $60K on her first program 05:10 – Simplero automates everything that can be automated 05:27 – Average customer pay per month 05:31 – Simplero charges monthly and takes a percentage of the revenue 05:51 – Simplero’s main revenue stream 06:25 – 10% is from the revenue fee and 90% from the SaaS model 07:15 – Average MRR 07:21 – Average ARR per customer 07:50 – Average customer retention 08:25 – Calvin shares how he got their customer LTV 08:58 – Calvin is based in New York, but he has team members in Denmark and on the West Coast 09:56 – Most of the people in the business started 6 months ago 10:20 – Simplero is self-funded 11:25 – Calvin is happy with how his company is doing at the moment 11:40 – Calvin wants to show the world a different way to live 12:01 – Calvin’s big dream is to be a presidential adviser for USA 13:00 – How do we measure happiness? 13:07 – Calvin is not a metrics guy 13:19 – There’s a sweet spot for every person where they are happy and work doesn’t feel like work 14:00 – How do we know if people are really happy? 15:10 – Productivity gains do not directly correlate to happiness gains 15:55 - The source of happiness vs. the thing you do for others or with others 17:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There’s a feeling of contentment you can find in helping others. Invest in yourself, first. There’s a sweet spot for every person where they are happy and work doesn’t feel like work. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives