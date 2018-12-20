



EP 579: Organifi Hits $25M 2016 Sales, 150k Customers, Indian Sourced Ashwagandha is Million Dollar Ingredient with CEO Drew Canole

Drew Canole. He's a nutrition specialist, transformation specialist, and national spokesperson for the benefits of juicing vegetables for health and vitality. He is the founder of Fitlife.TV where he shares educational, inspirational, and entertaining videos and articles about health, fitness, healing, and longevity. More recently, his company, Organifi, is getting directly into the green juicing space with a physical product. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "To stay fricking focused on one thing" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan introduces Drew to the show 02:25 – Organifi is sourced from the best farms for their organic ingredients 02:34 – The ingredients are high quality, organic, non-GMO, soy free, and vegan 02:43 – Drew did clinical studies on their product and has sold over a quarter million bottles 03:20 – Drew started getting his audience from Youtube and Facebook, 6 years ago 03:33 – "Influence marketing has been our focus for the past 3 years" 03:48 – Drew has one of the largest, green juice followings online 03:56 – Drew started working on a their own concoction by looking at the gap in the green juice market 04:35 – The green juice that is available in the market is not good for the brain and body 04:56 – Drew recreated the world's most great tasting juice that helps mental cognition, weight loss, and boosts moods 05:14 – Organifi was launched in early 2015 05:44 – Organifi sold around 350K bottles 05:55 – Around 150K people bought the product 06:00 – Average reorder rate is 2.8 06:17 – Organifi's main product is a 30-day canister 06:55 – Organifi costs $79.95 on Amazon 07:08 – 20% of the sales is from Amazon and 80% is from other traffic 07:15 – 65% is from Organifi's website 08:00 – The cost of making Organifi 09:07 – "We're all about congruency" 09:25 – The most important ingredient of Organifi is the Ashwagandha 09:40 – Drew is importing Ashwagandha from an organic farm in India 10:18 – KSM Ashwagandha is the farm Drew chose 10:35 – Organifi's formulator is the one who visits India to check the farm and the farmers 11:25 – Gross margin is around 75% 11:45 – Marketing cost 12:25 – Software that Organifi is using 12:37 – Unbounce, Infusionsoft, Exit Intel, and Shopify 13:02 – Organifi has a subscription model 13:20 – The subscription has a 15-75% discount 13:40 – The subscription cost 14:43 – Organifi's 2015 revenue 15:15 – Net margin is around 15-20% 15:40 – Drew's influence benefits their net margin 17:04 – What Drew is doing with his wealth 17:07 – Organifi has no investors 17:34 – Total list size is around 1.4M 17:45 – Actively opening is 500K 18:15 – Team size is 70 18:45 – 2017 revenue goal 20:04 – Cost of affiliates 22:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Influence marketing is one way not just to increase your online presence, but also sales. A thorough study and being well researched is crucial in order to fill a gap in a field that is quite saturated. Stay congruent with your plans and actions.