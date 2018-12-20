



EP 578: Ripple Recruiting Passes 8,000 Ivy League Resumes With 15 Employers Paying $300/mo For Access with Ripple CEO Andrew Myers

Andrew Myers. He grew up in Denver, Colorado and recently left Yale before the start of his senior year to pursue Ripple Recruiting, full-time. He now serves as a CEO in a fast growing, 12-person startup. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Anna Karenina What CEO do you follow? – Kevin Ryan and Reid Hoffman Favorite online tool? —PersistIQ and Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Go for it" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:34 – Nathan introduces Andrew to the show 01:56 – Ripple Recruiting allows employers to create their dream applicant 02:32 – The whole revenue model is based on the employers and Ripple Recruiting is subscription based 02:43 – Ripple Recruiting is both a marketplace and a SaaS business model 03:04 – Ripple Recruiting has three subscription packages 03:15 – Average contract size is about $300 a month 03:25 – Andrew shares the differences between the packages 04:25 – Andrew won't sell Ripple Recruiting at this time 04:50 – Andrew and his partner are first time founders 05:05 – Andrew and his partner both have strong opinions regarding their business 05:40 – Ripple Recruiting was launched in 2015 05:54 – First year revenue 06:03 – Andrew's focus is on user engagement, rather than revenue 06:36 – Total debt Andrew has for Ripple Recruiting 07:00 – Ripple Recruiting has raised in a seed round 07:12 – Ripple Recruiting will be in a series A, soon 07:24 – Ripple Recruiting has a syndicate 08:11 – No revenue in 2015 08:20 – Ripple Recruiting has 15 paying clients at the moment 08:30 – Average MRR 09:00 – Andrew shares the pitch to investors 09:10 – Ripple Recruiting currently has over 10K Ivy League students signed up, on the platform 10:36 – Ripple Recruiting's valuation 11:18 – Andrew wants to raise $2-3M is series A 11:30 – Andrew wants the highest valuation possible 12:11 – Andrew already has the strategies to build the syndicate 13:05 – Andrew wouldn't take a $13M deal 13:58 – Andrew has just started focusing on revenue in terms of sales stream 14:42 – The customers are paying for their access in Ripple Recruiting's database 15:52 – Andrew believes that they're doing it better than other competitors in the space 17:07 – Ripple Recruiting doesn't have an official hire number yet 17:23 – Andrew is seeing 20K students being hired on Ripple Recruiting 17:30 – No churn yet 18:58 – The whole Ripple Recruiting team ages between 22-25 20:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Being new to business allows you to be more optimistic, but listening to those who have done it can definitely help. A good pitch can drive good investors. Start early – if you truly feel that you should do it, then NOW is the right time.