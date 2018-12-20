



EP 577: Vinod Khosla, Others Invest $600k+ In Ex-Intuit Founder Providing Financing Against Invoices with Numberz CEO Aditya Tulsian

Aditya Tulsian. He launched and led multiple small business focused software service and mobile offerings at Intuit India. He's also a management consultant at Diamond Consultant which is now PWC. He's a product manager. He's got an MBA and he's doing very big things especially in the SMB SaaS space. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Brad Smith Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Adi just wished that he could have taken the chance earlier Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:07 – Nathan introduces Adi to the show 01:45 – Adi's company is Numberz 02:14 – Half of Numberz' revenue comes from their SaaS model and half is from commission 02:35 – One of Numberz' customers is NH1 Design 03:05 – How NH1 Design uses Numberz 03:50 – Numberz has receivable financing 04:15 – Numberz has 2 pricing plans 05:00 – Average customer pay annually is $185-195 05:26 – Transaction fee is 2% of every transaction that is done in Numberz' platform 07:00 – Adi was a business head in Intuit India 07:18 – Adi shares why he made the jump 07:35 – Adi has a design agency and they're stable financially 08:13 – First year revenue 09:20 – 2016 total revenue 09:33 – Numberz has more than 5,500 customers 10:02 – Average MRR 10:45 – Numberz' paying customers is 1,200 12:15 – Adi shares Numberz' growth 12:50 – MRR starting 2017 13:27 – Numberz has 3 channels of acquisition to get customers 14:20 – Numberz is spending $150 CAC 16:32 – Team size 16:38 – Numberz' location is in India 16:51 – Numberz has raised capital 17:23 – Total is $750K 17:35 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Taking the leap from corporate is more possible with financial stability. Having 2 streams of revenue for your business can increase your growth faster. Take the chance earlier – opportunities pass you by way too easily.