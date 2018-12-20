



EP 576: Will This Mobile Payments Startup Survive with CEO Rode Luhaaar?

Rode Luhaäär. He's an enthusiast and entrepreneur who has years of experience as an e-marketer and digital strategist. During his career in the digital field, he's been overseeing execution and delivery of activities such as digital concept, e-business concepts, creative solutions design, software development, SEO, social media marketing, and global solutions. Over the last few years, he's been an active member of a startup community and currently manages a large software company called, Paytailor. Famous Five: Favorite Book? — Lean Startup What CEO do you follow? — n/a Favorite online tool? — n/a Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Think faster" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:30 – Nathan introduces Rode to the show 03:10 – Paytailor is a smart payment solution allowing merchants to get paid the way they want 03:26 – Paytailor gives merchants an app and the users a card wallet 03:45 – Paytailor is a SaaS company 03:50 – Paytailor charges €10 monthly 04:05 – Paytailor's revenue comes from the monthly fee 04:10 – Average number of customers is 40 04:20 – MRR 04:28 – Paytailor has raised €70K in a convertible note 04:45 – Paytailor was launched in 2015 04:55 – Paytailor started as a side project 05:15 – Team size 05:24 – Paytailor's development is based in Estonia 05:38 – Why did you give up good pay in the digital field to start Paytailor? 05:52 – "We see a problem" 06:31 – Paytailor also has a 1.8% per transaction fee 06:58 – Paytailor's payment gateway 07:14 – Rode is 32 07:32 – What Rode is being paid as a founder 08:09 – Rode's plan for 2017 is to expand in Europe 08:30 – "We don't want to be a financial institution" 08:50 – Rode sees that they have to expand as they make adjustments 09:31 – Last month sales is €450 10:50 – Paytailor has 20 taxis as merchants 11:22 – Some of the merchants' usage is once a month 13:14 – Paytailor's focus is to test out different kinds of users 13:24 – Paytailor currently has 4 bars as merchants 14:44 – Paytailor's merchants are not using their service exclusively 16:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you can see a problem then try to create a solution. Expanding helps your company to improve and grow. You have to start somewhere – regardless of how small it is.